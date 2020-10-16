EndSARS: Suspected leaked DSS document calls for intensified security in Ogun State

A SUSPECTED leaked letter from the Department of State Services (DSS) to the Ogun State Commissioner of Police has instructed that security in the state be intensified, in view of perceived threat in border communities.

Signed by D.D Tuksa, State Director of Security, the letter issued on October 15, stated that some youths in border communities were being mobilised by smugglers to stage protests against closure of the country’s land borders, instructing that security personnel be vigilant.

“Already, youths in border communities, particularly those in Idiroko in Ipokia LGA, Owode-Yewa and Oja-Odan in Yewa South LGA, Ilara in Imeko-Afon LGA and Ijoun in Yewa South LGA are being mobilised by smugglers and their foreign collaborators to stage protests simultaneously anytime soon against the continued closure of the nation’s land borders and activities of security agencies, particularly the Nigeria Customs Services (NCS) at the border points,” the letter read in part.

Tuksa in the letter further noted that residents were being mobilised by agents of opposition to protest against condition of bad roads across the state, adding that the protests are likely to hold in the areas of Abeokuta, Ifo, Ota, Sagamu and major towns in Ijebu axis.

He advised that patrol across the state be intensified and officers remain cautious.

“In view of the palpable threat and its negative impact on national security, it is imperative that patrol of key and vulnerable points (KVPs) and flashpoints/blackspots across the state be intensified among other security measures, while security operatives at border points be extra cautious and vigilant against possible attacks by aggrieved youths from the border areas,” Tuksa noted in the letter.

This is coming on the heels of a nationwide protest by the Nigerian youths who are demanding an end to police brutality and by extension, better governance in the nation.

Already, Feminist Coalition, a pro #EndSARS women group has raised over N62 million through donations by Nigerian youths to support the on-going #EndSARS protests.

Beyond financial donations, the movement has also gained the attention of the international community with founder of Twitter, Jack Dorsey tweeting in support and urging for BitCoin donations for the cause.

In an attempt to meet part of the people’s demands, Mohammed Adamu, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) on Sunday, October 11 announced the dissolution of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the Nigeria Police Force.

However, governors of the northern part of the country under the umbrella of Northern Governors Forum have expressed their decision to reject the disbandment of SARS.

“SARS is not made up of bad elements alone as it also includes personnel who are doing their work diligently,” said Simon Lalong, Governor of Plateau State, who also serves as their chairman.