IGP orders disbanded SARS operatives to report at force HQ for psychological and medical examination

MOHAMMED Adamu, Inspector-General of Police, has ordered the operatives of the disbanded Special anti-robbery squad (SARS) to report to Force Headquarters, Abuja for debriefing psychological and medical examination.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A. Adamu, NPM, mni has, today, 13th October 2020, in accordance with Section 18 (10) of the Police Act 2020, ordered all personnel of the defunct SARS to report at the Force Headquarters, Abuja for debriefing, psychological and medical examination,” Frank Mba, the Police spokesman said in a statement.

Mba further disclosed in the statement issued on Tuesday, that a new unit has been set up to replace the disbanded SARS unit.

According to him, the IGP has set up a new Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team that will fill the gaps arising from the dissolution of the controversial SARS.

The Police Chief announcement of a formation of the new unit comes 48 hours after the rogue SARS unit was dissolved following a nationwide outcry.

The officers are expected to undergo this process as a prelude to further training and reorientation before being redeployed into mainstream policing duties, Mba stated.

“The medical examination will be carried out by the newly set-up Police Counselling and Support Unit (PCSU), a Unit, which henceforth shall engage in psychological management, re-orientation and training of officers of the Force deployed for tactical operations and other duties,” he said.

“The Unit, which is domiciled with the Force Medical Department and coordinated by the Force Medical Officer, has its membership drawn from amongst psychiatrists, psychologists, medics, pastors and imams, Public Relations practitioners, Civil Society and other Human Rights groups with relevant qualifications and expertise.”

The Police Spokesman explained that prospective members of the new team will also undergo psychological and medical examination to ascertain their fitness and eligibility for the new assignment.

He added that they are to commence training at the different Police tactical training institutions nationwide, next week.

While personnel from the Police Commands in the South-East and the South-South will be trained at the Counter-Terrorism College, Nonwa-Tai, Rivers State, those from the Police Commands from the North and the South-West will be trained at the Police Mobile Force Training College, Ende, Nasarawa State and the Police Mobile Force Training College, Ila-Orangun, Osun State, respectively, he said.