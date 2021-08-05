7mins read

Again, Emirates delays flight resumption in Nigeria till Aug. 15

Fly Emirates Airline

EMIRATES’ flights to and from Nigeria will remain suspended until 15 August 2021, the airline has announced in a new travel update.

Earlier, the National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority (NCEMA) disclosed that flights between Nigeria, Uganda, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and India would resume today.

“Customers who have been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days will not be permitted on any Emirates flights bound for Dubai,” Emirates stated.

All affected flight bookings have been cancelled.

This is not the first time flight resumption between the UAE and Nigeria has been stalled. On June 20, the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai announced travel protocol for inbound passengers from Nigeria, South African and India, which was to become effective from  Wednesday June 23.

However, Emirates issued a statement the following day saying that the resumption had been placed on hold indefinitely, in line with government’s directives.

Emirates did not provide any reason for the delay in resumption, but stated it regretted any inconvenience caused.

Flights between both countries have been suspended since March 17 over disagreement relating to COVID-19 testing.

