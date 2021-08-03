UAE to resume flight from Nigeria, five other countries Aug. 5

The transit ban had also included Nepal, Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

NCEMA said on Twitter that passengers travelling from countries where flights had been banned would be able to transit through its airports from August 5 as long as they present a negative PCR coronavirus test taken 72 hours prior to departure.

However, the tests must be taken in approved laboratories and carry a QR code. Countries will also be required to allocate special lounges at the airport for transit passengers while taking all precautionary and preventive measures,” the statement said.

Dubai state carrier Emirates welcomed the government’s decision to allow travel to resume from the affected countries.

There was no immediate comment from other UAE airlines on the announcement, which also eased an entry ban on residents returning from countries where flights had been suspended.

NCEMA said a ban on entry to the UAE for passengers from these countries would also be lifted for those with valid residencies and who are certified by Emirati authorities as fully vaccinated.

However, they would need to apply for online entry permits prior to travelling and would need to present a negative PCR test taken 48 hours prior to departure.

Those working in the medical, educational or government sectors in the Gulf Arab states as well as those studying or completing medical treatment in the UAE would be exempted from the vaccination requirement as would humanitarian cases.

Flights between Nigeria and the UAE remain suspended since March 17 over dispute relating to Covid-19 testing.

While the UAE imposed antigens rapid test on travellers from 58 countries; the Nigerian government insisted there was no basis for the test as it was devoid of any scientific backing.