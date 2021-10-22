23.1 C
Abuja

Again, FG accuses National Assembly member of sponsoring Igboho

Bankole Abe
Yoruba Nation activist Sunday Igboho

THE Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami has accused an unnamed member of National Assembly as the leading financier of the detained Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Igboho.

The minister said on Friday that a report by a security committee constituted by the Federal Government had also revealed that Igboho allegedly received funding from a firm – Abbai Bako and Sons – allegedly being probed for terrorism financing activities.

“It might be recalled that Abbal Bako & Sons and its promoter Abdullahi Umar Usman are suspects in the on-going Joint Terrorist Financing Investigation.

“Abdullahi Umar Usman is, by way of financial transaction, connected to Surajo Abubakar Muhammad (who was sentenced to life imprisonment in UAE on charges of financing terrorism (Boko Haram),” Malami said.

Malami also said Nnamdi Kanu’s associates were inciting the public with their comments and receiving support abroad.

“We have also established that Kanu is not alone in its subversive activities.

“He has accomplices in Nigeria and abroad, individuals and groups as well as state and non-state actors who are aiding and facilitating his campaign against the people and state of Nigeria.

“Some of the state actors aided Kanu, even as a fugitive, in his destructive mission, ignoring the terrorist nature of his activities.

“We call on these countries to desist from aiding subversive acts by KANU and IPOB against the state of Nigeria and its people,” said Malami.

Buhari had, in his Independence speech, accused National Assembly members of sponsoring Igboho and Kanu, two individuals fighting for the secession of South-West and South-East regions from Nigeria.

There are, however, questions as to whether the names will be made public and individuals indicted, prosecuted.

