Afenifere condemns attempted arrest of Sunday Igboho by SSS, police

THE Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has condemned the attempt by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force and the men of the State Security Service to arrest Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, on Friday.

Yinka Odumakin, spokesperson for the group, stated this in an interview with The Punch on Friday.

There was a mild tension on Friday along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway when Igboho and his supporters were on their way to meet with 93-year-old Afenifere chieftain, Ayo Adebanjo.

In a viral video, a shirtless Igboho was seen with his men daring the security operatives and throwing expletives.

Odumakin said that there was no sense in the attempted arrest as Igboho was a free citizen of Nigeria. He said they should invite him if they needed him for any questioning, rather than waylay him on way like an armed robber.

“We condemn their attempt. There is no need for it. He has not been invited let alone not honouring the invitation. Chasing him on the road is condemnable.”

He lamented that President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration was concerned about Igboho instead of deploying all its effort in arresting the activities of banditry currently bedevilling the nation.

“Sunday Igboho is not a bandit. Bandits are special under this administration. That is the difference between a bandit and a non-bandit in Nigeria today,” Odumakin stressed.

Background

Igboho, an Oyo indigene, has been in the news in recent times after he issued a one-week quit notice to Fulani herdsmen residing in Ibarapa area of Oyo State over the spate of kidnappings and killings attributed to herdsmen in the area.

When his two-week ultimatum expired, he led some youths to Fulani herdsmen in the area where property worth millions of naira was burnt and destroyed.

Earlier this month, he had also led some youths to Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State where herdsmen were said to be terrorising farmers and residents.

A Fulani settlement in Igua area of the local government was reportedly set on fire by some of the youth after Igboho’s visit to the community.

Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of Ondo State and chairman of the Southwest governors forum, has called on the federal government to examine the situation that led to Sunday Igboho’s intervention in the insecurity crises in both Oyo and Ogun states.

