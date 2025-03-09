Again, PDP postpones NEC meeting amid crisis

THE National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has again postponed the much-awaited National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party, scheduled for Wednesday, March 13.

The party has earlier been postponed three times. It was initially scheduled for October 24, 2024, but was postponed to November 28, 2024, to allow the party to focus on the Ondo gubernatorial election. It was again pushed to March 13, 2025, and now May 15, 2025.

According to the new schedule, the NEC meeting will now be held on May 13, 2023.

This announcement was made in a statement released on Sunday, March 9, and signed by the party’s national secretary, Sunday Udeh Okoye.

According to the NWC, the postponement is due to emerging issues that require attention, including the need to conclude pending zonal, state, local government, and ward congresses. The party also said it wants to allow for further consultation to ensure a hitch-free meeting.

The NWC stated that it arrived at this decision after consulting with party leaders, stakeholders, and relevant organs, including the Board of Trustees (BoT), the PDP Governors’ Forum, and the PDP National Assembly Caucus.

“All NEC Members should please note the date change and be guided accordingly. The NWC sincerely regrets any inconveniences this change of date will cause Distinguished members of NEC,” the party stated.

The PDP NEC meeting, which was initially scheduled to be held on March 13, was meant to address the festering crisis within the party, including the contentious issues of the national chairman and the 2025 general elections.

The leadership crisis in the PDP began when the party’s national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, was suspended by the party’s NWC over allegations of misconduct and financial irregularities.

The suspension of Ayu sparked intense resistance from some stakeholders in the party, who insisted that his removal didn’t follow due process.

This development ignited a fierce power struggle within the party, with various factions vying for dominance. While some members were demanding Ayu’s removal, others were adamant that he should be reinstated.

The party’s Board of Trustees (BoT) has attempted to address the crisis by setting up a committee to resolve the dispute over the national secretary position. However, some party members remain skeptical about the committee’s ability to resolve the crisis, citing the need for more decisive action to address the party’s internal divisions.

Since the last NEC meeting of the party in April 2024, the struggle has been to remove Damagum and allow the north-central zone to complete the tenure of office of Ayu, who was suspended and later resigned.

But within that period, an Abuja High Court restrained the PDP from removing Damagum as national chairman pending the completion of the tenure in December 2025.

At the time of reporting, it’s unclear if the court order has been lifted or overturned.

The last time the PDP NWC met in Abuja in January 2025, it was dominated by the news of a feud between Samuel Anyanwu and Ude-Okoye, who are struggling for the office of the National Secretary of the party.

The PDP’s internal conflicts have intensified due to factional struggles, with rival camps emerging in support of prominent figures like former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

The NEC meeting, which is the highest decision-making body of the party, is expected to make key decisions, including leadership of the party, constitutional amendments, and policy direction.