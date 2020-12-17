Again, PDP reps call for Buhari impeachment over rising insecurity

MEMBERS of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the House of Representatives have again called for the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari over rising insecurity in the country.

According to Punch newspaper, Kingsley Chinda, leader of the party in the House, accompanied by other serving PDP representatives made the call at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday.

Chinda noted with concern that the president has demonstrated lack of capacity to govern the country, most especially in recently abducted 333 school children from the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State, by Boko Haram, last week Friday.

“We reinstate our call on Nigerians across all tribe, religion and Political party to awaken their representatives and Senators to the realities of the moment and rescue Nigeria from this road to perdition by evoking their constitutional powers under section 43 of the constitution and commence impeachment proceedings against President Muhammadu Buhari for gross incompetence and breach of section 4 (2)(b) of the constitution,” he said.

He also called “on members of the executive council to resolve under section 144 of the constitution that the president is incapable of discharging the functions of the office.”

Earlier this month, the party caucus had called for the impeachment of the president following the killings of more than 43 farmers in Kwashembe Zabarmari axis of Jere Local Government Area of Borno State by Boko Haram.

However, Benjamin Kalu, chairman of the House Committee on media and publicity, dismissed the call, describing it as an unpopular opinion of only the factional opposition leader, Kingsley Chinda.