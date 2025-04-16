back to top

Again, Rivers women flood Port Harcourt streets, protest emergency rule

News
Rivers women protesting against emergency rule in the state. Photo: The Cable
Mustapha USMAN
WOMEN stormed major roads in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, April 16, to again protest the imposition of emergency rule in Rivers State and the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Marching under the banner of Rivers Women Unite Prayer Group, the demonstrators expressed deep frustration over what they described as a breakdown of constitutional order in the state. 

The women, according to reports, were dressed in red garments and carrying placards with different inscriptions.

Some of the inscriptions read,  “We have conscience,” “Bring Back Governor Fubara,” “We are gagged,” and “Rivers State economy suffers under Ibas.” The women  made their demands clear from the inscriptions in the placards.

The protest was the latest in a growing wave of dissent following the controversial political suspension of the elected officials in the state. 

According to a statement signed by Nancy Nwankwo and Vivian Ige-Elenwo, the group said Ibok-Ete Ibas, since he emerged as the leader of the state, has aggravated the crisis rather than resolving it.

“Nearly one month after assuming control, rather than fostering reconciliation among the political stakeholders, Vice Admiral Ibas has deepened the divide.

“His actions of dismantling democratic institutions and orchestrating policies aimed at achieving political domination serve only the interests of those who appointed him,” the group reportedly wrote.

They further argued that the imposition of emergency rule is worsening the state’s economy and hitting women and children the hardest. 

They questioned why a relatively stable state like Rivers would be targeted while more volatile parts of the country remain untouched.

Among their demands are the immediate removal of the police commissioner, the reinstatement of Governor Fubara, and the redeployment of security personnel to genuinely insecure regions.

The group so demanded the removal of the police commissioner, Fubara’s reinstatement, and redeployment of troops to “areas with real insecurity”.

They urged the international community to intervene and press for the restoration of democracy in Rivers.


     

     

    Today’s protest followed a similar march on Friday, April 11, by some women backing Fubara, whose suspension by President Bola Tinubu continues to trigger widespread reactions and deepen political tensions in the state.

    The ICIR reported that Tinubu, while declaring a state of emergency in Rivers State, in a nationwide broadcast on Tuesday, March 18, suspended the state Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu, and all members of the State House of Assembly. However, he retained the state judiciary.

    Tinubu blamed the governor and his predecessor – the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike – for allowing the political crisis in the state, which led to the emergency rule, to escalate.

    He particularly criticised Fubara for failing to take action after an oil facility was blown up in the state a day before the declaration.

