BREAKING: Tinubu declares State of Emergency in Rivers, suspends Fubara

Tinubu to PANDEF leaders: Tell Fubara to implement Supreme Court ruling on Rivers
President Bola Tinubu
PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has declared a State of Emergency in Rivers State.

The declaration follows ongoing political turbulence in the state.

In a nationwide broadcast on Tuesday, March 18, the president suspended the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi, and all members of the State House of Assembly.

However, he retained the state judiciary.


     

     

    Tinubu blamed the governor and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, for allowing the political crisis in the state to escalate.

    He particularly criticised Fubara for failing to take action after an oil facility was blown up in the state on Tuesday night.

    Nearly 24 hours after the explosion, the president stated that the governor had yet to condemn the incident or reach out to him.

    The president appointed Ibok Ekwe Ibas, a rear admiral, as the state administrator

