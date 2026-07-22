AIJC: Applications open for 2026 Investigative Journalism Masterclass

THE African Investigative Journalism Conference, a project of the Wits Centre for Journalism, in association with Bellingcat, DW Akademie and other partners, will host the 5th annual intensive training course on the latest investigative journalism techniques in November.

The 2026 Masterclass on digital forensics, OSINT tools, verification, AI and data journalism will be conducted in English and run over three days from Saturday 7 to Monday 9 November, preceding #AIJC2026 scheduled for 10 to 12 November, this year in Nairobi, Kenya at the Edge Convention Centre.

Masterclass fellowships will be granted to experienced investigative journalists, editors and trainers from African countries, based on their track records and recent work. The fellowship also covers attendance at #AIJC2026 and its training sessions.

Applicants can also apply for additional travel and accommodation support (excluding home-country transport, insurance, visas, personal in-country transport, or hotel incidentals) to attend the Masterclass and AIJC.

Successful applicants need valid passports, must arrange their own visas if required, and must be available to travel from 5/6 November to 12/13/14 November 2026.

Applications close on Friday 31 July and successful applicants will be contacted before the end of August. Apply here.