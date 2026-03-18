AIJC2026 calls for proposals

THE African Investigative Journalism Conference (AIJC)is accepting session & speaker proposals for this year’s edition, taking place at the Aga Khan University Graduate School of Media and Communications from November 10 – 12, 2026.

The AIJC returns in 2026, moving from Johannesburg for the first time in its history to Nairobi, Kenya. To ensure it presents the most interesting, urgent work and journalists on the continent, the AIJC invites you to suggest speakers, panels, themes or training that would elevate the conference this year.

Organiser says, “Do you have something that needs to be shared with your colleagues? Do you have a topic or some particular training that you think would enhance the conference? Do you have an idea for a discussion that belongs on the programme?

Help shape the conference by submitting proposals by 5 April 2026”.

The annual African Investigative Journalism Conference, an initiative of the Wits Centre for Journalism, is the largest gathering of African investigative journalists.

Now in its 22nd year (2026), the conference is usually held over three days late in the year (October/November), where journalists from Africa and elsewhere gather to network, share ideas and stories, celebrate excellent, groundbreaking work, and learn from one another through a series of lectures, workshops, masterclasses and seminars.

If you are interested in sending proposals, please use this link.