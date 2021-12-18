20.1 C
Abuja
20.1 C
Abuja

Air passengers may face flight delays, cancellations over weather conditions- NCAA

Business and EconomyNews
Joseph OLAOLUWA

Related

Share this story

1min read

THE Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has advised pilots and airline operators to delay, cancel or divert flights whenever they are threatened with visibility.

This was contained in NCAA Weather Advisory Circular dated November 29, 2021, signed by NCAA Director-General Musa Nuhu and circulated to all players in the Nigerian aviation industry.

The circular, which drew weather forecast from the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), stated that absence of rain in October in the North and late November/December in the South could cause severe dust haze and early morning fog, especially along the coastal areas.

This instance could reduce horizontal visibility to less than 200 meters during the period of November 2021 to March 2022. The visibility reduction could also affect runways, markers and airfield lightings, it explained in the statement

It read, “Aerodrome visibility may fall below the prescribed operating minima and in severe conditions, dust haze can blot out runways, markers and airfield lightings over wide areas making visual navigation extremely difficult or impossible; and flights are bound to be delayed, diverted, or cancelled where terminal visibility falls below the prescribed aerodrome operating minima.”

The statement directed air traffic controllers to close airspace when needed as well as adhere to published weather advisories. It also directed pilots and flight crew members to exercise maximum restraint whenever adverse weather was observed while urging operators to cushion the effects of flight delays or cancellations on their passengers.

Website
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

Business and Economy

Air passengers may face flight delays, cancellations over weather conditions- NCAA

THE Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has advised pilots and airline operators to delay,...
Crime

Fani-Kayode gets bail over alleged forgery of hospital documents

...Trial to begin February 2022 THE Lagos Special Offences Court, on Friday, granted a...
National News

Hostile business environment may cause massive job losses – Lagos bakers

BAKERS in Lagos, under the auspices of Premium Bread Makers Association of Nigeria (PBAN),...
ICT/Telecoms

AfDB targets 68m Nigerians, supports digital start-ups with $170m

SIXTY-EIGHT MILLION Nigerians are on target as the African Development Bank (AfDB) approves a...
News

Three Nigerians, one South African appointed board members of Twitter’s Bitcoin Trust

TWITTER founder Jack Dorsey has appointed three Nigerians and one South African on the...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleFani-Kayode gets bail over alleged forgery of hospital documents

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.