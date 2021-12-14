21.1 C
Abuja
21.1 C
Abuja

Flight cancellations loom as Emirates abandons Nigeria-Dubai bound travellers

Business and EconomyNews
Joseph OLAOLUWA
Fly Emirates Airline

Related

Share this story

1min read

SEVERAL flights to Dubai have been cancelled following the diplomatic row between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates.

The Federal Government of Nigeria had on Friday, limited Emirates Airlines flights from 21 weekly frequencies to one after the UAE granted Air Peace only one slot to operate into Sharjah International Airport, even though it sought three weekly passenger flight frequencies.

Emirates went further to suspend flights between Nigeria and Dubai effective December 13, 2021.

The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) of the United Arab Emirates also wrote the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) stating that the action to limit Emirates’ flights to once weekly was unjustifiable.

On Monday, The ICIR can reliably confirm that flights from Nigeria to the United Arab Emirates were cancelled, leaving several passengers stranded.

Checks by The ICIR on Flightradar24, a global flight tracking service showed that no Emirates plane from Nigeria went to Dubai today, Monday, December 13, 2021. However, flights landed on Sunday, December 12, 2021.

An Emirates B77W (A6-EPT) Sunday flight from Lagos to Dubai with an Actual Time of Departure (ATD) of 6:39 pm landed at its destination 4:20 am.

- Advertisement -

However, the flights scheduled for Monday December 13 did not take off at all. It was cancelled.

Similarly, an EK786 Emirates flight bound for Dubai at exactly 7 pm today from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport has been cancelled.

Dubai
Flight cancellation on FlightRadar. Photo Credit: Joseph Olaoluwa_ICIR

The ICIR gathered the UAE barred airlines from conveying Nigerian passengers to their country forcing other Nigerians to seek other alternatives.

The diplomatic row between Nigeria and the UAE began as a result of disagreement relating to COVID-19 testing but has since snowballed into other issues, including the selective work permit and visa restrictions with the recent denial of flight slot to Nigeria’s national carrier -Air Peace.

Since July, more than 300 Nigerians resident in the country have lost their jobs and are left stranded and frustrated.

Several efforts between both governments to resolve the situation have been unsuccessful.

Website
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

Business and Economy

Flight cancellations loom as Emirates abandons Nigeria-Dubai bound travellers

SEVERAL flights to Dubai have been cancelled following the diplomatic row between Nigeria and...
Judiciary

Worried over mounting legal costs, FG warns against irregular sack of civil servants

THE NIGERIAN government has warned heads of its miniseries, departments and agencies (MDAs) against...
News

Police detain Fisayo Soyombo over report indicting top officers

The Inspector-General of Police Usman Baba has ordered the detention of the Foundation for...
National News

Kaduna government receives #EndSARS panel report

THE Kaduna State Deputy Governor Hadiza Balarabe has received the report of the Kaduna...
News

Lawyer sues El-Rufai, NCC and four telcos over Kaduna network shutdown

HUMAN Rights Lawyer Gloria Ballason has sued Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, Nigerian Communications Commission...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleWorried over mounting legal costs, FG warns against irregular sack of civil servants

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.