Akeredolu, Ondo Governor tests positive for COVID-19

ROTIMI Akeredolu, Governor of Ondo State on Tuesday announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Akeredolu confirmed his status in a video clip shared on his Twitter page in which the he disclosed that he is asymptomatic and is currently self isolating.

Today I tested positive for #COVID19. All is well. I'm asymptomatic and have been self isolating. Work continues. Your continued prayers over my well being are most appreciated. pic.twitter.com/P5UH0SmBiw — Arakunrin Akeredolu (@RotimiAkeredolu) June 30, 2020

According to the governor, he fell under the weather a few days back and was diagnosed with malaria, however, it was later discovered to be COVID-19.

Following his current status, Akeredolu is the fifth serving Nigerian governor to be infected with COVID-19.

Since Nigeria recorded its index case of COVID-19 on February 27, four state governors including Bala Mohammed, Governor of Bauchi State; Nasir El-Rufai, Governor of Kaduna State, Seyi Makinde, Governor of Oyo State and Okezie Ikpeazu, Governor of Abia State, have all contracted the deadly virus.