Akeredolu orders investigation as brother accuses Ondo chief judge of unlawful detention

ROTIMI Akeredolu, Ondo State governor, says he has directed state’s attorney-general to investigate the allegation of unlawful detention against Olubunmi Olateru-Olagbegi, state chief judge, by Olupelumi Fagboyegun, her half-brother.

Fagboyegun was seen in a viral video on Monday calling on President Muhammadu Buhari and all well-meaning Nigerians to get justice for him after accusing the judge of using her office and influence to cause his arrest and subsequent detention because he went to their father’s house.

He said he had been arraigned five times while the charges had also been amended five times all in a bid to delay his trial.

“I am calling on you to rescue me from the Ondo State judiciary, which is being run as a family affair, that if you don’t know anybody, you cannot get justice. I have been living abroad for over 30 years,” he said.

“I came for holiday in Nigeria and to my father’s house. I share the same father with the chief judge of Ondo State. I was arrested at my father’s place, was locked up and charged with forceful entry into my father’s house.

“Even if I was convicted of this crime, it only carries a one-year prison penalty. But I have been on open remand for the past three years. The case has been on for three years because the chief judge of Ondo State influenced the judicial system and I have been unable to get justice.

“They have changed judges five times and have arraigned me five times. They have changed their charges five times and up till today, February 15, 2021, the case is still pending. Please come and rescue me.”

Reacting, the governor promised to ensure a thorough and fair investigation into the allegation.

I have instructed my AG to investigate the allegation. We will ensure the investigation is thorough, fair and transparent. https://t.co/XvwZ9pqFgi pic.twitter.com/Vu1zKQ7Ceg — Arakunrin Akeredolu (@RotimiAkeredolu) February 16, 2021