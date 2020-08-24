Akin Abayomi, Lagos Health Commissioner, tests positive for COVID-19

PROFESSOR Akin Abayomi, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Gbenga Omotoso, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Lagos State, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

He stated that, “Subsequent to close contact with persons feeling unwell and testing positive for the COVID-19 infection, the Honourable Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has tested positive for the virus.”

Omotoso further said that although, the commissioner is asymptomatic but has proceeded on 14-day self-isolation since he became aware of his status.

The Commissioner said that contract tracing has, however, commenced, adding that Abayomi would continue to discharge his duties both as the Deputy Incident Commander of the Incident Command System for COVID-19 and as the Commissioner for Health.

The Commissioner also announced his status on his Twitter handle Monday morning.

“With utmost sense of responsibility, I am obliged to make it known to the general public that I have tested positive to #COVID19. Consequently, I have proceeded on a 14 days self- isolation and treatment at home,” he wrote.

He reiterated that he is committed to discharging his duties in the fight against the pandemic.

“Nevertheless, I remain committed to continue to discharge my duties as the Commissioner for Health and Deputy Incident Commander for #COVID19 responses in Lagos State. I am extremely enthusiastic and hopeful of overcoming this phase of our collective fight against #COVID19.”

