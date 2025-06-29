back to top

Akume: Presidency denies resignation report of SGF

Reading time: 1 mins
News
Ehime ALEX
Ehime ALEX

THE presidency has refuted reports that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, has resigned his position.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, dismissed the report in a statement on Saturday, June 28.

“There has been no change in the status of His Excellency, Senator George Akume, as Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, currently in Saint Lucia, has not made any new appointments,” Onanuga said.

He described the information circulating about Akume’s replacement as untrue, stating that agents of mischief fabricated it.

“The Presidency advises Nigerians to disregard the fake news,” Onanuga added.

News filtered on Saturday that Akume had resigned as SGF, less than 24 hours after the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, stepped down from his position.


     

     

    Since the APC is likely to zone the chairmanship to the north-central, and Akume happens to come from that zone, there is speculation that he might be favoured to take over as the party’s national chairman.

    On Friday, June 27, the former Kano State Governor Ganduje resigned as APC National Chairman, paving the way for the party’s Deputy National Chairman (North), Ali Bukar Dalori, to take over, The ICIR reported.

    Though APC spokesman Felix Morka said Ganduje’s resignation was to enable him to attend to urgent and important personal matters, there are feelers that he resigned due to increasing resistance from within, particularly from those who viewed his appointment as a violation of the party’s internal zoning arrangements.

    Read Also:

    APC Tackles FG Over Nigeria’s Rebased GDP
     APC will deal with Tinubu over outburst against Buhari, says Adamu
    PDP Asks Speaker Tambuwal To Resign
    Probe NNPC Swap Programme, APC Tells NASS

    Dalori, from the North East, will fill the position of Acting National Chairman, pending the meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party to be summoned immediately to fill the vacancy created by the resignation.

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement