Akwa Ibom governor approves N20,000 monthly allowance for 'corpers'

News
Akwa Ibom governor approves N20,000 allowance for 'corpers'
Image of corps members used to illustrate the report
Itoroabasi Uduak UDO
AKWA Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has approved ₦20,000 monthly allowance for all National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members of Akwa Ibom origin serving in any part of Nigeria.

This initiative followed the recent increase in allowances for corps members serving in Akwa Ibom State, which was raised from ₦5,000 to ₦20,000, effective August 1, 2025.

The latest announcement was made in a statement by the Government House in Uyo on Tuesday, after a State Executive Council meeting held on Monday, July 7.

The governor stated that the initiative was part of his administration’s Renewed Hope – ARISE Youth Support Initiative, aimed at easing the cost of living and supporting the welfare of Akwa Ibom youths in national service.

“This decision aligns with the Renewed Hope, ARISE Youth Support Initiative. It is intended to cushion living expenses and promote the well-being of corps members. The grant is subject to periodic review based on prevailing circumstances,” the statement read.

In a related development, the governor recently approved the reconstruction of the NYSC Orientation Camp in Ikot Itie Idung, Nsit Atai, “further demonstrating his commitment to improving the service experience for corps members.”


     

     

    The government described Akwa Ibom as one of the safest and most accommodating states for corps members, lauding their continued contributions to key sectors such as education, healthcare, agriculture, and rural development.

    The governor’s move, the statement said, is a reflection of “compassionate and inclusive leadership” focused on investing in the next generation.

    Recall that the Federal Government recently began the payment of N77,000 to corps members across the country, in conformity with the new national minimum wage.

    The new allowance raised the corps members’ stipend by 100 per cent, from N33,000 they were previously paid.

    Author Page

