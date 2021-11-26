Al Jazeera offers journalism fellowship

— 1 min read

AL Jazeera Media Institute is inviting applications for the fifth edition of the Al Jazeera Fellowship.

The program aims at encouraging media and journalism research and to provide fellows with the opportunity to learn through practical experience within the Al Jazeera Media Network.

The organiser says that during the two-month program, fellows would have the opportunity to write a 7,000-word research paper on selected fields of journalism, including digital journalism, media and democracy, journalism ethics and the challenges facing media organisations.

Journalists and media researchers can apply for this fellowship in Doha, Qatar.

The first phase of the hybrid program would be completed remotely and would require the fellows to submit a research plan and an introduction to their research papers.

The second phase would be completed at Al Jazeera headquarters in Doha, and would allow fellows to continue their research until the final submission of the paper.

The institute made it clear that for Arabic native speakers, having a working knowledge of English would be considered as an advantage while non-Arabic speakers must be fluent in English.

The deadline for the submission of the application is December 7, 2021.

Interested applicants can fill the form here.