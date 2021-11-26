32 C
Abuja

Al Jazeera offers journalism fellowship

Media NewsMedia Opportunities
Blessing Otoibhi
The Verge Al Jazeera promises 'in-depth news' with new US cable network launching August 20th - The Verge
The Verge Al Jazeera promises 'in-depth news' with new US cable network launching August 20th - The Verge

Related

1min read

AL Jazeera Media Institute is inviting applications for the fifth edition of the Al Jazeera Fellowship.

The program aims at encouraging media and journalism research and to provide fellows with the opportunity to learn through practical experience within the Al Jazeera Media Network.

The organiser says that during the two-month program, fellows would have the opportunity to write a 7,000-word research paper on selected fields of journalism, including digital journalism, media and democracy, journalism ethics and the challenges facing media organisations.

Journalists and media researchers can apply for this fellowship in Doha, Qatar.

The first phase of the hybrid program would be completed remotely and would require the fellows to submit a research plan and an introduction to their research papers.

The second phase would be completed at Al Jazeera headquarters in Doha, and would allow fellows to continue their research until the final submission of the paper.

The institute made it clear that for Arabic native speakers, having a working knowledge of English would be considered as an advantage while non-Arabic speakers must be fluent in English.

- Advertisement -

The deadline for the submission of the application is December 7, 2021.

Interested applicants can fill the form here.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

Media News

Al Jazeera offers journalism fellowship

AL Jazeera Media Institute is inviting applications for the fifth edition of the Al Jazeera...
News

Banditry: Kaduna residents struggle to survive amidst network shutdown

Residents of Kaduna State in North-Western Nigeria, are struggling to survive the economic hardship...
National News

Police confirm abduction of principal, three others in Ondo

THE Ondo State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of a school principal, Joshua...
News

Gunmen attack community in Plateau

GUNMEN have carried out fresh attacks in Tegbe community, Bassa Local Government Area (LGA)...
News

Diversion of agric loans could attract 5-year prison term – CBN

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has warned that borrowers who diverted funds provided...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleBanditry: Kaduna residents struggle to survive amidst network shutdown

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.