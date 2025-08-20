Alaafin’s warning to Ooni: what happens next as monarch’s deadline expires?

On Monday, August 18, the Alaafin of Oyo, Abimbola Akeem Owoade, issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the Ooni of Ife, Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, demanding the revocation of the chieftaincy title of Okanlomo of Yorubaland he recently conferred on businessman Dotun Sanusi.

In a statement signed by his Director of Media and Publicity, Bode Durojaiye, the Alaafin described the Ooni’s action as an insult to his stool, insisting that only him had the exclusive right to confer titles covering the entire Yorubaland.

He accused the Ooni of exceeding his jurisdiction and ignoring a Supreme Court judgment which, he claimed, confirmed the Alaafin’s sole preeminence on such issues.

As of the time of filing this report, The ICIR could not confirm if such a judgement existed, even though a lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, denied the claim.

According to the Oyo monarch, the conferment of chieftaincy titles that covers the entire Yorubaland is the sole responsibility of the Alaafin.

He argued that the Ooni’s authority, as defined by his instrument of office, did not extend beyond the Oranmiyan Local Government Area (LGA) (now Ife Central, North, and South LGAs), rendering the title conferment invalid.

Alaafin warned Ooni to revoke the title within 48 hours or face serious consequences, saying his peace efforts should not be seen as weakness.

“The Ooni of Ife is behaving as if there is no authority to check and call him to order and because of that ‘above the law’ syndrome of his, he is in the habit of walking on everybody’s’ back including the apex court in the country, the Supreme Court, which had ruled on the exclusive preserve of the Alaafin to confer chieftaincy title that covers the entire Yorubaland on anyone.”

“The instrument of office presented to Oba Ogunwusi, during his installation, specifically limits his traditional area of authority to Oranmiyan Local Government, which has now been split into three Local Governments, viz: Ife Central, Ife North and Ife South,” the statement read in part.

Alaafin stated that the principle that nobody is above the law was being put to the test as he vowed that Ooni would face the consequences of his action if he failed to reverse his decision within 48 hours.

However, in a Facebook post credited to Moses Olafare, spokesperson for the Ooni’s Palace, on Tuesday, August 19, the Palace reportedly said it would not respond to the Alaafin’s ultimatum.

Olafare declared that his principal (Ooni) had directed him against issuing a formal press release on the matter, calling the Alaafin’s demand an “empty threat.”

He suggested that the focus should be on unity of the Yoruba race rather than divisive narratives. “Let’s rather focus on narratives that unite us rather than the ones capable of dividing us. No Press Release please. 48 Hours My Foot!!!” he reportedly said.

Also reacting to the threat, some traditional leaders in Ibadan, Oyo State, faulted the Alaafin.

The leaders in a statement signed by the President of Ibadan Mogajis, Asimiyu Ariori, and the Coordinator of Ibadan Compound Peace Initiative (ICPI), Nurudeen Akinade, defined Alaafin Owoade’s position as an affront on Ibadanland.

They criticised the Alaafin’s stance as “provocative and divisive,” alleging he was trying to stir up unnecessary conflict in Ibadanland.

Similarly, the Olukosi of Ilukosi-Ijesa, Osun State, Omotooyosi Akinleye, warned against actions that could undermine the Ooni’s authority as the custodian of the Yoruba ancestral throne.

Olukosi, in a post on X, claimed that while Yoruba monarchs held influence within their territories, Ooni remained the spiritual father of the race.

He stated that the Ooni’s throne represented the heritage of all Yorubas and urged traditional rulers to avoid conflicts over titles and recognitions.

The Ooni of Ife, Ogunwusi, was born on October 17, 1974. He is the 51st Ooni of Ife.

He ascended to the throne in August 2015 following the demise of Oba Okunade Sijuwade.

Ogunwusi was selected on October 26, 2015, and took his oath of office on December 7, 2015.

The current Alaafin of Oyo, Owoade, was crowned the 46th Alaafin of Oyo on April 5, 2025, at the age of 47 years. He was born on 17 July, 1975.

He took over from Lamidi Adeyemi, who passed away on April 22, 2022, at the age of 83.

The recent clash between the Alaafin of Oyo and the Ooni of Ife highlights a longstanding rivalry over supremacy and traditional jurisdiction between the Oyo and Ile-Ife kingdoms.

Many are now wondering what will happen after the 48-hour ultimatum expires today.

Media reports indicate that several traditional leaders in Yorubaland have intervened to quell the conflict.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

With the Ooni reportedly dismissing Alaafin as “Alawada Kerikeri”, meaning a chief comedian, it is clear he is not ready to rescind his decision or back down.

What’s left for the Alaafin, who has been heavily bashed on social media for his threat? What will the ‘consequences’ for Ooni look like? Litigation, more verbal assaults, or a resort to what cannot be immediately pre-empted? Nigerians are waiting to see.

Whichever way the events turn, one thing is clear: the dispute has sparked a heated debate about traditional authority and monarch’s jurisdictional power in Yorubaland.

The stakes are high, with potential implications for traditional institutions, peace, and unity in Yorubaland.