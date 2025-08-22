back to top

ALERT: Fake Cowbell milk in circulation, says NAFDAC

Reading time: 1 mins
Health
Photo of counterfeit Cowbell “Our Milk” 12g sachet. Photo: NAFDAC
Mustapha USMAN
THE National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has raised alarm over the circulation of counterfeit Cowbell ‘Our Milk’ 12g sachet in Nigeria, warning that the fake product posed serious health risks to consumers.

The alert, posted on its X handle, on Friday, August 22, followed a report from Promasidor Nigeria Ltd, the manufacturers of Cowbell, which, the agency said, discovered that counterfeiters had illegally reproduced its packaging, trademark, and registration number. 

According to NAFDAC, the fake product was packaged using an outdated design last used by Promasidor in September 2023.

NAFDAC explained that while the counterfeit product looked similar to the genuine one, it lacked the creamy texture of real milk and showed signs of poor packaging, including shoddy sealing and inferior coding. 

It also noted that unlike the original, which is laser-printed, the fake sachets carried batch details printed with ink.

The agency warned that consuming the fake milk could trigger foodborne illnesses, allergic reactions, or organ damage, with infants, children, pregnant women, and the elderly at higher risk. 

It said its state coordinators and zonal directors have been directed to begin surveillance and mop-up operations to remove the counterfeit sachets from circulation.


     

     

    The regulatory body also urged consumers to remain vigilant when buying milk, to purchase only from licensed distributors, and to report any suspicious products to the agency through its hotlines or official email. 

    The NAFDAC further called on healthcare professionals to report cases of adverse reactions linked to counterfeit foods through its pharmacovigilance channels.

    All NAFDAC zonal directors and state coordinators have been directed to conduct surveillance and mop up the counterfeit Cowbell 12g sachet Milk products within their zones and states.

    “Distributors, retailers, and consumers are advised to exercise caution and vigilance within the supply chain to prevent the distribution, sale, and use of the counterfeit milk product. All food products must be obtained from authorized/licensed manufacturers/suppliers. The products’ authenticity and physical condition should be carefully checked,” the statement added.

    Mustapha Usman is an investigative journalist with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: musman@icirnigeria.com. He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

