22.1 C
Abuja
HomeHealth and EnvironmentHealth
Health

‘Drug hawkers are merchants of death’, NAFDAC warns Nigerians

Mustapha USMAN
Mustapha USMAN
NAFDAC

Related

THE National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has warned Nigerians against buying drugs from hawkers.

The Director General of NAFDAC Prof Mojisola Adeyeye said this on Tuesday, July 11, at the official flag-off of the agency’s media sensitisation workshop on the dangers of drug hawking and ripening of fruits with calcium carbides.

Adeyeye, who described the drug hawkers as merchants of death, vowed to work with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to prosecute offenders.

According to her, most of the drugs sold by hawkers are counterfeit, substandard, and expired. 

The ICIR on June 10 published a report detailing how many residents in Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory, consume ‘Baba Aisha Herbal Medicine’, a low-end herbal product that sells for just N100 and is touted to cure common diseases. 

The investigation revealed how the chemical compositions expose the users to different health complications such as cancer. 

Speaking further, Adeyeye bemoaned the menace of drug hawking in the country, noting that the practice poses a serious challenge to the healthcare delivery system.

She stressed that the agency was determined to eradicate the illicit trade.

“Many drug hawkers are knowingly or unknowingly merchants of death who expose essential and life-saving medicines to the vagaries of inclement weather which degrade the active ingredients of the medicine and turn them to poisons thus endangering human lives.

“Most of the drugs sold by the illiterate and semi-illiterate drug hawkers are counterfeit, substandard or expired, and therefore do not meet the quality, safety, and efficacy requirement of regulated medicines.

“Prescription drugs are also sold by the itinerant drug hawkers who also hold consultation, recommend and prescribe medicines to their gullible patients.”

The NAFDAC boss added that most drug hawkers are major distributors and suppliers of narcotic medicines to criminal networks such as armed bandits, insurgents, kidnappers, and armed robbers.

“Drugs are sensitive life-saving commodities which should not be sold on the streets, motor parks or open markets just like any other article of trade. In this regard, we solicit the cooperation and support of all other Law Enforcement Agencies, Nigerian journalists, and well-meaning Nigerians in ridding the country of this harmful and shameful practice,” she said.

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send
    [_post_title]

    Also, speaking on the danger of ripening fruits with chemicals Adeyeye said NAFDAC has noticed the dangerous practice of sale and consumption of fruits artificially ripened with calcium carbide.

    “The ripening of fruits with carbides is another public challenge facing us today and the Agency has deployed a multifaceted approach to tackle the menace.”

    According to her, consumption of fruits such as mango, banana, plantain, guava, orange, grape, etc, or any other fruits ripened with calcium carbide is dangerous to health.

    “Fruits artificially ripened with calcium carbide may be ripe on the skin, but the inside remains unripe. You can identify such artificially ripened fruits if you notice that the fruits are all yellow whereas the stem is dark, this is true, especially with bananas and plantains. In addition, naturally ripened fruits usually have brown or black spots, while those artificially ripened have traces of powdery substances and peel off quickly”.

    Mustapha USMAN

    Usman Mustapha is a solution journalist with International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: [email protected] He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    Energy and Power

    Estimated billing: DisCos overbilled 5.96m electricity customers in Q1 2023 — Report

    THE 11 electricity distribution companies (DisCos) operating in Nigeria overbilled 5.96 million out of...
    Politics and Governance

    Ondo govt disagrees with APC chairman over Akeredolu’s health

    THE Ondo State government and the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC),...
    Diaspora News

    Simon Ekpa declares 2 weeks sit-at-home in South-East

    FINLAND-BASED pro-Biafra agitator, Simon Ekpa, has announced that there will be a two-week sit-at-home...
    Tax and Taxation

    FIRS extends deadline for filing Company Income Tax returns

    COMPANIES that were unable to file their income tax (CIT) returns for the 2023...
    News

    NDLEA boss orders clampdown on illegal sale, use of ‘laughing gas’

    THE Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mohammed Buba Marwa, has...

    Most Read

    2023 election: Did Obasanjo hire Russian lawyer ‘Natalia Veselnitskaya’ for Peter Obi?

    Tinubu, 28 governors-elect set for inauguration today

    How true is the claim that drinking pineapple with hot water cures cancer?

    Behold governors elected in Nigeria’s gubernatorial elections

    Cancer: NAFDAC begins tests on Indomie noodles

    How loan apps debt recovery agents operate

    Tiwa Savage performs ‘Keys to the Kingdom’ at coronation concert

    NDLEA asks court to strike out suit seeking Tinubu’s arrest, prosecution over drug case

    Sudan: Why Ethiopia, Egypt refused Nigerians access — NIDCOM

    Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    Estimated billing: DisCos overbilled 5.96m electricity customers in Q1 2023 — Report

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.