Alleged defamation: Court gives Air Peace 7 days to answer FIJ’s queries

A LAGOS High Court has directed Air Peace to answer questions raised by the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ) over alleged defamation claims in a case instituted by the airline.

In the suit marked LD/ADR/4833/23, Air Peace accused FIJ of defamation in a report by the media house on its flight operations of October 12, 2022, from Lagos to Anambra.

Air Peace had maintained that it adhered to safety protocols and practices in compliance with safety directives and policies.

As a defendant in the suit, The FIJ raised some questions for the airline to answer.

Responding to the questions, the airline challenged FIJ’s inquiries regarding the aircraft used and flight operation.

Air Peace described the inquiries as “scandalous and irrelevant” to the libel suit.

Dissatisfied with the responses to the questions, FIJ applied to the court, compelling Air Peace to answer the questions initially objected to by the airline.

In the ruling, delivered on Thursday, July 25, The court, headed by trial judge Jose, upheld FIJ’s argument.

According to the judge, the request for the details of the first two aircraft designated to convey passengers is relevant to the facts in the issue and relates to the defendant’s case.

The court stated that answers to the questions could prove that the defendants were right.

Consequently, the court directed Air Peace to answer Questions 1, 4, and 7 of the defendant’s interrogatories within seven days of issuing the order.

Abimbola Ojenike and Jesulayomi Oyelami represented the FIJ in the case.

The media house wants Air Peace to provide a comprehensive description and specification of aircraft 5N-BUL, which was initially scheduled to operate as Flight P47336 on October 12, 2022.

According to FIJ, the description should include the make, year, engine type, and service information, including the most recent aircraft maintenance checks conducted before flight P47336 on October 12, 2022, particularly but not limited to any faults or repairs on the systems.

2. Comprehensive specifications of the technical issues discovered during flight P47336’s operation and the circumstances leading to the aircraft’s change from 5N-BUL to 5N-BQQ.

3. A comprehensive description and specification of the aircraft 5N-BQQ initially onboard the passengers for the operation of flight P47336 on October 12, 2022. The description should include make, year, engine type, and service information, including the most recent aircraft maintenance checks conducted before flight P47336, particularly but not limited to any system faults and repairs.

In October 2022, FIJ reported that passengers aboard an Air Peace aircraft flying from Lagos to Anambra managed to escape death after its engine stopped working three times at the take-off point.

FIJ reported that the aircraft, scheduled to take off at 11 a.m., was delayed for two hours after the airline’s management announced that the plane initially earmarked for the Anambra trip had suddenly developed a fault.

“The engine stopped three times, and there was no explanation until passengers asked to be allowed to leave the plane. The captain only gave a vague explanation when the passengers expressed their concerns. He said the DAC or something similar to that went off on us.

“This was supposed to be a substitute plane as the first couldn’t be used for technical reasons. If this lackadaisical attitude continues, I fear they may record a crash soon. If we had flown today, we likely would have crashed,” FIJ had quoted sources as saying in the report.

Following the report, Airpeace instituted legal action against FIJ, demanding N50 million in damages, N250 million in aggravated damages, and N5 million for legal action.

The suit was adjourned to May 23, 2024, for further hearing.