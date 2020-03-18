Allegedly left unfed for 24 hours, Lady calls-out Ekiti, Osun State Govts. over cousin placed under quarantine

A LADY identified as Chinyere Oranugo @Splendidmarshal on Wednesday took to the social media to call out the Governments of Osun and Ekiti states for wrong handling of her cousin suspected to have been infected by the COVID-19 virus and placed under quarantine in Osun state.

Oranugo said his cousin came in from the United Kingdom after schooling abroad to partake in the compulsory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), only to develop a cough at the Ekiti State NYSC camp.

Cough is known as one of the symptoms of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the victim was reportedly quarantined and subsequently transported to Osun state through ill-equipped ambulance followed by alleged poor treatments.

“Please Nigerians, my family and I need your help at this time. My cousin who schooled in the Uk and returned home 26/01/2020 to serve in the NYSC was posted to Ekiti state for his orientation and he’s down with cough so has been quarantined and sent to Osun state, but he’s not been fed since yesterday that he’s been quarantined and he’s complaining of dizziness,” she tweeted appealing for the appropriate authorities to intervene in the matter.

“Not only that, he was carried like a waybill in a poorly kept ambulance, it’s almost as if they want him dead so a case will be established.”

“Please help us speak to the authorities to give this boy food to eat, so that he can even withstand whatever treatment awaits him. My family is going to visit and see how he’s being treated. This is a boy who is ordinarily fragile but with one of the largest hearts on earth,” she stated.

However, based on Oranugo’s claim on the arrival date of her cousin – 26 January, the NYSC member, there were concerns that his case would have possibly deteriorated beyond normal cough.

From the said date to today is about 51 days.

It is also uncertain if the victim was conveyed by the Ekiti state Government or the NYSC officials in the state.

But in its reaction, the state government via its official social media handle claimed ignorant of the development. Rather, it advised Oranugo to contact the state task force emergency numbers.

“We have no knowledge of this incidence. Please call the emergency numbers: 09062970434, 09062970435, 09062970436 and provide necessary details for a coordinated response by the Ekiti State Task force #EKSG_COVID19.” It stated.

The ICIR reached out to Ismail Omipidan, the Chief Press Secretary to the Osun State Governor on the matter but he dismissed the news describing it as fake.

“It is fake. We don’t have any such case in Osun. I just spoke with the health commissioner. In fact, he said our consultant from LAUTECH just left a meeting and we do not have such a case. We don’t, it’s fake.”

“Before they can even send the person to Osun, because we have a world-class laboratory in Osun State, they must have quarantined him in Ekiti. How can they have a case in Ekiti and bring him to Osun?” He queried.

Oranugo was also contacted in a direct message to provide details to the incident, particularly where her cousin was kept.

Hours after, she responded that the corp member has been released and confirmed negative.

“Thanks, sir. As I write, he’s been confirmed negative and released. I appreciate your concern. Grateful heart,” she stated.

But in her reaction that her claim was a rumour, she said, “My cousin was in the NYSC camp. As it stands I will not disclose his name. He went to sought medicare because he had cough. He was quarantined yesterday and taken this morning to Redeemer University in Osun for a test.”

“This evening they’ve confirmed him negative and released and he’s left the camp. Why the denial? Worse, they can claim it hasn’t gotten to their notice,” she noted.

However, a similar case was reported in Enugu State, the victim was declared dead on 15 March.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government had earlier announced five additional cases including an American who entered the country via the Benin Republic. This amounts to seven cases in totality while one case has been tested negative.

The number of cases in the Lagos State Mainland Hospital which serves as the quarantine centre, according to Prof. Akin Abayomi, the Commissioner for Health has also reduced to six.