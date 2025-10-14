Allocate forfeited Emefiele estate to low-income earners, Lawmakers tell FG

THE House of Representatives has called on the Federal Government to convert the forfeited Abuja estate linked to former Central Bank Governor (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, into housing for low- and middle-income earners, internally displaced persons (IDPs), and other vulnerable groups.

This resolution came on Tuesday after lawmakers adopted a motion sponsored by Jafaru Gambo Leko, titled “Need for Transparent and Equitable Allocation of Forfeited Abuja Estate handed over to the Ministry of Housing by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).”

“If properly managed, the estate could contribute meaningfully to addressing Nigeria’s severe housing deficit, particularly in cities like Abuja,” Leko said.

The ICIR reported that the estate, covering over 150,000 square metres, was allegedly acquired with proceeds of unlawful activities linked to Emefiele and was recently handed over by the EFCC to the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development after a final forfeiture order granted by the Federal High Court.

The lawmaker expressed concern that without a transparent and accountable framework, the estate, which comprises 753 duplexes and apartments located in Lokogoma District, Abuja, might end up in the hands of “privileged elites,” defeating the purpose of asset recovery and denying ordinary Nigerians access to decent housing

“Transparency in asset management is vital to building public trust. Nigerians must see the benefits of recovered assets directly improving lives,” Leko added.

While stating that its recovery marked “a significant milestone in the nation’s anti-corruption efforts.” Leko warned that the absence of a publicly available beneficiary selection process or legislative oversight could “erode public confidence in government’s anti-corruption and social justice programmes.”

He reminded the House of the constitutional duty of all tiers of government to promote citizens’ welfare, including the provision of adequate housing, as stipulated in Chapter II of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

After deliberations, the House resolved to urge the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development to create and make public a transparent and inclusive framework for allocating the estate.

Agreeing that the framework should give priority to low- and middle-income earners, internally displaced persons (IDPs), and other vulnerable groups, the lawmakers further directed the ministry to submit a detailed report to the House within 60 days, outlining the intended use, allocation criteria, and beneficiary selection process for the estate.

The House also mandated its Committee on Housing and Habitat to work with the ministry to ensure the allocation process upholds the principles of equity, fairness, and transparency, and to present a report within four weeks for further legislative action.