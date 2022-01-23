18.1 C
Abuja
18.1 C
Abuja

AMCON, Ibadan DisCo investors agree to suspend asset takeover

Business and EconomyEnergy and Power
Harrison Edeh
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Share this story

2mins read

THE Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria, AMCON and Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company core investors-the Integrated Energy Distribution and Marketing, IEDM have reached an agreement to put on hold the take over of the DisCos assets.

This development was confirmed in a statement issued on Saturday by John Ayodele, the Chief Operating Officer of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company.

Recall, AMCON had earlier relied on the judgement wherein the Federal High Court on the 8th of September 2021 granted preservative orders in favour of it to take over assets of Ibadan DisCos core investors.

However, John Ayodele in the statement confirmed that the investors have resolved on way forward with AMCON and status quo maintained.

John Ayodele in the statement said: “Further to the communication earlier sent on 20th January 2022,in respect of the above, kindly note thst the investors have resolved on way forward with AMCON and status quo maintained.

“On behalf of the Board and Management, I urged all of us to go about our normal duties while we count on your unflinching committment and dedication to ensure our revenue collection for this month and excellent service to customers are not compromised going forward.”

Also an informed source who is familiar with the transaction Dan Kunle also told The ICIR that all the paper works regarding putting on hold the asset sales is being finalised.

- Advertisement -

He also confirmed that the Ibadan DisCo core investors have been paying their outstanding loan to the Bank its indebted to.

Recall that AMCON earlier announced taking  over of the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company Limited  over the inability of the DisCo to clear its acquisition loan from Skye Bank, now Polaris Bank.

IBEDC, one of Nigeria’s 11 distribution companies distributes electricity to consumers in Oyo, Osun, Ogun and Ondo states as well as some parts of Ekiti and Kwara states.

Meanwhile Jude Nwauzor, the official spokesperson for AMCON when contacted by The ICIR on this latest development failed to offer any response on the matter.

Apart from Ibadan DisCo, several other distribution companies have concerns of insolvency hanging over their neck.

The Nigerian government has to rely on World Bank facility support to the tune of $750 million support to close a metering gap of 8.181 million of unmetered customers according to NERC official statement on metering.

Industry experts say, metering should be done by the DisCos, as they are unable because many are largely insolvent.

- Advertisement -

The federal government it would be noted still pays N30bn monthly to subsidise  consumption shortfalls in the Electricity Supply Industry.

Analysts ts told the ICIR  the DisCos need to up their game with regard to investment in key infrastructure and improvement of a credible electricity market in the country,insisting thst subsidies in the power sector is unsustainable.

“We cannot continue like this. The privatisation exposed how politicians bought the distribution companies are not so willing to make the necessary investment. How can the government be subsidising for a privatised company after how many years.” An associate consultant to the British Department Of International Development, Celestine Okeke, told the ICIR

 

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img

Recent

Energy and Power

AMCON, Ibadan DisCo investors agree to suspend asset takeover

THE Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria, AMCON and Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company core investors-the...
Opinion

Chukwuma Soludo and the Challenge of Managing Expectations

By Chidi Anselm ODINKALU “She said he made love to her like an intellectual. In...
News

I did it because I don’t like boarding school –Borno student who slit colleague’s throat

A STUDENT arrested for almost hacking his junior colleague to death with a razor...
Business and Economy

Amaechi eyes speedy completion of Lekki Port

Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi has tasked promoters of the Lekki Port to double...
National News

Obasanjo insists he won’t return to PDP despite party pressure

A FORMER Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, on January 22, informed a delegation of leaders...
Advertisement

Most Read

AMCON takes over assets of Ibadan DisCo’s core investor

Don’t send me back to school, they will kill me, Elkanemi College student writes...

How Sanwo-Olu purchased trains abandoned by US state

As Nigerian government slumbers, N144bn Aba shoe industry crawls

Meet Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi, first woman to declare interest in 2023 presidency

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Can eating bananas prevent COVID-19 infection?

Will salt water gargling, nose rinsing wash COVID-19 away?

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleChukwuma Soludo and the Challenge of Managing Expectations

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.