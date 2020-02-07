American election: Meet 4 other septuagenarians, democrats working to unseat Trump

IN a few months, Americans will go to poll again. At the moment, 11 democrats and three republicans including Donald Trump are vying for the seat of the United States President in 2020.

As with all things, time is of the essence.

Trump, a septuagenarian, appears to be the major contender, given his crown of incumbency and controversial yet somewhat effective reputation.

Being the third president to face impeachment and get acquitted, Trump’s race has become more interesting.

There are signs he would have to battle this fiercely with other opponents but there is also the Trump factor – his adopted mantra of ‘giving America back to Americans’ which endears the white working-class population of the free nation.

With 270 days to elections, it becomes vital to take a microscopic look at some of the contenders in the 2020 presidential race and measure the extent to which their resumes and political experience can position them to emerge winners of one of the most anticipated elections in the history of American politics.

Of all 11 democrats running for office, four are senior citizens like Trump and as such have lived through generations of a powerful America. Will they be able to retain its power or would they struggle to effect change bearing questionable precedent?

The ICIR beams the spotlight on these four potential US presidents.

Joseph R. Biden Jr (77 years old)

47th vice president of the United States, six-term senator from Delaware, and two-time presidential aspirant, Biden, is a democratic front-runner and comes with decades of political experience.

In January 2017, Obama awarded Biden the Presidential Medal of Freedom with distinction, the highest civilian award of the United States.

Biden’s ambition as president is to restore America’s standing on the global stage.

Michael R. Bloomberg (77 years old)

Ranked the 14th richest person in the world, with a net worth estimated at $58 billion, Bloomberg first moved from business to politics when he ran and emerged mayor of New York City in 2002, and won re-election twice after assuming office.

Bloomberg is known as a dedicated environmentalist and proudly lends his voice to the issues of climate change and has also become an outspoken voice for gun control.

The billionaire has a dislike for taxes but describes them as a necessary evil. New York Times has reported that his view on taxes will place him at the conservative end of the Democratic field.

Bernie Sanders (78 years old)

Sanders is another extensively-experienced politician who is joining a large field of Democratic candidates seeking party nomination.

The former presidential aspirant serves as a senator from Vermont, a position he has maintained since 2007.

He is also known as the longest-serving independent, a politician not affiliated with any party, in U.S. congressional history.

Sanders aims to create Medicare for all and establish tuition-free colleges.

Elizabeth Warren (70 years old)

A serving senator from Massachusetts and an academic, Warren is a former Harvard law school professor. She has also taught in several other universities, including; University of Houston, the University of Texas at Austin, and the University of Pennsylvania.

Warren aims to tackle income inequality and so far has raised $24.6 million of campaign funds.