2023: Biden charges Buhari, INEC to allow free, fair polls

UNITED States (US) President Joe Biden has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to exhibit the highest level of fairness and impartiality in the 2023 general elections.

Biden gave the charge while lauding Buhari’s effort to deepen Nigeria’s unbroken democratic experience since the nation returned to democratic rule on May 29, 1999.

The US President met with Buhari and leaders of five other African countries, where elections will soon hold on the sidelines of the US-Africa Leaders Summit in the US Capital, Washington DC.

Other leaders at the meeting with Buhari are those from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon, Liberia, Madagascar, and Sierra Leone.

The meeting allowed Biden and the African leaders to discuss elections and democracy in Africa, share experiences with the United States on their forthcoming elections, and encourage the countries to continue with the democratic process.

A statement released by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Thursday, December 15, said Biden appreciated Buhari for not seeking a third term but leaving office at the end of the second term allowed by the Nigerian Constitution.

The US President said Buhari honoured not only democratic values in Nigeria but on the African continent.

According to the statement, Biden said he had followed the trajectory of the Nigerian leader since 2015, when he was elected President, from being an opposition leader when he (Biden) was a vice president.

“He pointed out that he understands the challenges facing the countries and expressed the willingness of the United States to support them in every area assistance may be required.

“President Buhari expressed his appreciation to the US President for his positive remarks and congratulated him on attaining the peak of his political career, which is the presidency of the country. He also thanked him for organising the summit with African leaders and wished him well in all his endeavours.”

Buhari and Biden’s meeting on Nigeria’s 2023 election took place days after The ICIR published a report on how the US and Britain influence Nigeria’s presidential elections.