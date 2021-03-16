Amid concerns by European countries, NPHCDA says AstraZeneca vaccine doesn’t cause blood clot

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

DESPITE health concerns by some European countries, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has assured Nigerians that the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine does not cause blood clot.

Faisal Shuaib, executive director of NPHCDA, cited the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA)’s recent research that disputed claims on the dangers of the vaccine.

“As you well know, the AstraZeneca vaccine is being used in many parts of the world. Even after the roll-out suspension by some European countries over certain concerns raised, the WHO and its vaccine advisory committee have advised that there is no reason to stop using the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine,” he said.

“Similarly, the UK regulators have also determined that evidence does not suggest that the vaccine causes blood clots.”

Shuaib also said the low cost of the AstraZeneca vaccine did not make it inferior.

“It is important to note that none of the approved brands of COVID-19 vaccines is inferior. Understandably, the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine relatively costs less than the other available brands of COVID-19 vaccines,” he said.

“However, this is not because it is inferior. It is because AstraZeneca, which partners with Oxford to produce the vaccine, decided and announced that they would not be making profit during this pandemic.”

Last week, Denmark, Iceland, Norway and some other European countries stopped the use of the vaccine after fatalities were recorded from a blood clot.

The Netherlands has also become the latest country to suspend the administration of the vaccine, citing the same reason.

Nigeria received more than 3.9 million doses of the vaccine two weeks ago and has since begun its vaccination exercise with over 8,000 doses administered across the country so far.