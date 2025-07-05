Amid Lassa fever outbreak, Edo confirms 86 cases of dengue fever

THE Edo State government has confirmed an outbreak of dengue fever, with 86 cases recorded across the state.

This development comes as the state continues to grapple with Lassa fever outbreak, which has resulted in 24 deaths out of 137 confirmed cases since the start of the year.

Edo State commissioner for health, Cyril Oshiomhole, announced the dengue fever outbreak during a press briefing in Benin. He stated that an Emergency Operations Centre had been activated to coordinate the response.

The Director of Public Health, Stephenson Ojiefoh, has been appointed as Incident Manager to lead the efforts to contain the disease.

“The Edo State ministry of health confirms the outbreak of dengue fever. So far, 86 cases have been reported. We’ve activated surveillance systems, are managing reported cases, implementing vector control, and carrying out environmental sanitation in affected communities,” Oshiomhole said.

He explained that dengue fever is a viral illness transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes, especially Aedes aegypti, and spreads quickly in areas with poor sanitation and stagnant water.

The commissioner urged residents to keep their environment clean, eliminate mosquito breeding sites, cover water containers, use insect repellents, and sleep under mosquito nets to prevent infection.

Oshiomhole also reported that two cases of yellow fever had been confirmed, with one fatality. Additionally, the state has recorded eight cases of monkeypox and eight cases of diphtheria, the latter resulting in three deaths.

He reassured residents that the administration of Governor Monday Okpebholo remains committed to protecting public health and will continue to respond aggressively to all disease outbreaks.

Dengue fever is a viral infection transmitted primarily by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which is most active during the day. The disease is common in tropical and subtropical regions, particularly in areas with poor sanitation and stagnant water where mosquitoes breed. Symptoms of dengue fever include high fever, severe headache, joint and muscle pain, skin rashes, and in some cases, bleeding.

Prevention focuses on reducing mosquito exposure and eliminating breeding sites. This includes covering water containers, clearing stagnant water, and ensuring proper waste disposal.

Individuals are advised to use insect repellents, wear protective clothing, and sleep under mosquito nets—especially during the day when the Aedes mosquito is most active. Public health efforts such as fumigation, environmental sanitation, and community education are also crucial in controlling the spread of the disease.