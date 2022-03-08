Amid protests, Reps make U-turn on three rejected gender bills

— 1 min read

AMID protests by several women groups over the rejection of gender bills by the National Assembly, the House of Representatives on Tuesday reversed its decision on three women-related bills.

The three bills are those that seek to expand the scope of citizenship by registration, provide criteria for qualification to become an indigene of a state in Nigeria and establish 35 per cent affirmative action for women in political party administration

The House had rejected the bills last week while voting on proposed amendments to the 1999 Constitution.

However, the rejection of the bills was reversed after a motion moved by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila on Tuesday.

As a result, the bills were re-committed to the Committee of the Whole for consideration.

According to a statement posted on Twitter handle of the House Of Representatives, the bills would be re-considered in the next phase of voting on another set of Constitution amendment bills in four weeks.

Constitution Review: @HouseNGR rescinds decisons on three women-related bills for re-consideration. They are the bills on citizenship, indigenship and 35% affirmative action for women. — House of Reps NGR (@HouseNGR) March 8, 2022

Women groups have continued to protest at the National Assembly over the rejection of the gender bills, particularly one which sought to provide additional seats for women in the National Assembly and state houses of assembly.

On Wednesday, The ICIR reported that the Senate President Ahmad Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila shunned women who were protesting at the National Assembly complex.