Constitution amendment: How the National Assembly voted on 68 bills

— 4 mins read

THE National Assembly has voted on 68 bills seeking to amend various sections of the 1999 Constitution.

Voting on the bills was done simultaneously by the Senate and the House of Representatives.

The Senate, led by Ahmed Lawan, assented to 47 bills while the House of Representatives headed by Femi Gbajabiamila okayed 53 bills.

Bills that were passed in only one chamber will not make the list of those that are to be sent to the state houses of assembly to be voted on in continuation of the Constitution amendment process.

As a result, 43 bills that were passed by both the Senate and the House of Representatives would be sent to the state assemblies.

Bills that are passed by two-thirds of the state assemblies would be sent to the president for assent into law.

Both chambers voted for independent candidacy in elections and also voted in favour of a bill that seeks to separate the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation from that of the Minister of Justice.

- Advertisement -

Also, the lawmakers voted against life pension for presiding officers of the National Assembly and rejected virtually all provisions designed to improve women’s inclusion in the Nigerian political space.

The lawmakers voted against a bill to provide special seats for women in the National Assembly and state houses of assembly.

The bill was defeated in the Senate with 58 votes out of 91 while 208 members of the House of Representatives voted against it.

How the National Assembly voted.