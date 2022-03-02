35.1 C
Abuja

Constitution amendment: How the National Assembly voted on 68 bills

News
Amos ABBA
4mins read

THE National Assembly has voted on 68 bills seeking to amend various sections of the 1999 Constitution.

Voting on the bills was done simultaneously by the Senate and the House of Representatives.

The Senate, led by Ahmed Lawan, assented to 47 bills while the House of Representatives headed by Femi Gbajabiamila okayed 53 bills.

Bills that were passed in only one chamber will not make the list of those that are to be sent to the state houses of assembly to be voted on in continuation of the Constitution amendment process.

As a result, 43 bills that were passed by both the Senate and the House of Representatives would be sent to the state assemblies.

Bills that are passed by two-thirds of the state assemblies would be sent to the president for assent into law.

Both chambers voted for independent candidacy in elections and also voted in favour of a bill that seeks to separate the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation from that of the Minister of Justice.

Also, the lawmakers voted against life pension for presiding officers of the National Assembly and rejected virtually all provisions designed to improve women’s inclusion in the Nigerian political space.

The lawmakers voted against a bill to provide special seats for women in the National Assembly and state houses of assembly.

The bill was defeated in the Senate with 58 votes out of 91 while 208 members of the House of Representatives voted against it.

How the National Assembly voted.
                                                                                   BILLS SENATE REPS
1. Financial autonomy for LGAs Yes Yes
2. Administrative autonomy for LGAs Yes Yes
3. Bill to change names of Afikpo north and south LGAs of Bayelsa state Yes Yes
4. Bill to change the name of Kunchi LGA of Kano state Yes Yes
5. Bill to change the name of Egbado LGA of Ogun state Yes Yes
6. Bill to change the name of Barkin Ladi LGA of Plateau state No No
7. Bill to correct name of Atigbo LGA of Oyo state Yes Yes
8. Bill to correct Obia/Akpor LGA of Rivers state Yes Yes
9. Financial autonomy for state legislature and judiciary Yes Yes
10. Bill to make persons comply with the legislative summons Yes Yes
11. Bill to regulate inauguration of national assembly members-elect Yes Yes
12. Bill for the constitution to recognise National Assembly Civil Service Commission Yes No
13. Bill to guide procedure for the national assembly to pass a constitutional bill where president refuses assent No No
14. Bill to provide the procedure for overriding the president’s veto in respect of money bills No Yes
15. Bill to provide a procedure to remove presiding officers of the national assembly No No
16. Pension for presiding officers of the national assembly No No
17. Bill to establish federal and state revenue court No Yes
18. Judicial reforms No Yes
19. Timeline for civil and criminal cases No Yes
20. Uniformity of retirement age for judicial officers Yes Yes
 21. Delete reference to provisions of criminal code, penal code, etc Yes Yes
22. Time for determining pre-election matters, appeals, etc Yes Yes
23.  Provision for a virtual court hearing No Yes
 24. Expand the interpretation of judicial office to include courts or tribunals Yes Yes
25. Provision of “post-call qualification” of secretary of the National Judicial Council (NJC) Yes Yes
26. Provision to permit public servants to engage in healthcare, education, production and service beyond farming Yes Yes
27. Fair hearing for the removal of judicial officers Yes Yes
28. Provision to include judges of National Industrial Court in election tribunals No Yes
29. Provision to move airports from exclusive to the concurrent list Yes Yes
30. To move biometrics and criminal records from exclusive to the concurrent list Yes Yes
31. Delete prisons from the exclusive list and redesignate it as correctional services in the concurrent list Yes Yes
32. Move railway from exclusive to the concurrent list Yes Yes
33. Allow states to generate and transmit power in areas covered by the national grid Yes Yes
34. Bill to add VAT to the exclusive list No No
35. Bill to provide special seats for women at the national assembly No No
36. Bill to expand the scope of citizenship by registration Yes No
37. Affirmative action for women in political party administration No No
38. Provision for criteria to be an indigene of a state in Nigeria Yes No
39. Bill to empower RMAFC to enforce remittance of accruals and disbursement from the federation account Yes Yes
40. Bill to enhance the independence of certain bodies Yes Yes
41. Bill to remove “transitional lawmaking powers” from executive Yes Yes
42. Immunity to legislative and judiciary arms of government No No
43. Timeline for the executive to present treaty to the national assembly for domestication Yes Yes
44. Timeline for the presentation of the budget by president or governor Yes Yes
45. Bill to compel president or governor to submit names of ministers or commissioners within 30 days of taking the oath of office Yes Yes
46. Provision to include presiding officers of the national assembly as members of the security council Yes Yes
47. Provision for the establishment of the state security council Yes Yes
48. Provision to empower national assembly or state assemblies to summon president or governor on issues they have the power to make law Yes Yes
49. Limit the period a president or governor can withdraw funds in absence of budgets from six to three months Yes Yes
50. To replace Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) of the federation with CRF of FG Yes Yes
51. Bill to establish the office of the accountant-general of the federal government separate from the office of the accountant-general of the federation Yes Yes
52. Specify the time to conduct a population census Yes Yes
53. Bill to detach office of attorney-general of the federation from the minister of justice Yes Yes
54. Provision for the state of the nation address by the president Yes Yes
55. Provision to include former heads of the national assembly in the council of state Yes Yes
56. Termination of tenure of elected officials who defect to other political parties No No
57. Provision to enhance existing provisions for the formation of political parties Yes Yes
58. Provision for independent candidacy Yes Yes
59. Diaspora voting No No
60. Office of the mayor of Abuja No Yes
61. Appointment of indigenous FCT minister No Yes
62. Correct error in the delineation of FCT boundary Yes Yes
63. Free, compulsory basic education Yes Yes
64. Define acts that constitute torture No No
65. Rights to food and food security Yes Yes
66. Define core functions of NSCDC Yes No
67. Traditional rulers council to advise president, governor No Yes
68. Reserve quota for women No Yes
Amos Abba is a journalist with the International Center for Investigative Reporting, ICIR, who believes that courageous investigative reporting is the key to social justice and accountability in the society.

