Reps reject bill seeking to place VAT on exclusive list

A BILL seeking to place value added tax (VAT) on the Exclusive Legislative List has been rejected by the House of Representatives.

The bill, which is part of the ongoing amendment of the 1999 Constitution, was rejected when it was put to voting on the floor of the lower legislative chamber on Tuesday.

About two hundred members rejected it while ninety-one voted in its favour.

VAT is a subject that has been generating controversy in the country.

A Port Harcourt Federal High Court had ruled that the Rivers State government had the powers to collect VAT within its territory.