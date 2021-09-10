28.3 C
Abuja

Lagos joins Rivers as co-defendant in FIRS appeal against VAT judgement

News
Vincent UFUOMA

Related

THE Lagos State Government has joined Rivers State as a co-defendant in an appeal by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) against the power of states to administer and collect value added tax (VAT) in the country.

According to the Punch, the Attorney General of Lagos State Moyosore Onigbanjo notified the Appeal Court sitting in Abuja on Friday the willingness of his state to join the suit.

However, FIRS Counsel Mahmoud Magaji told the court that the matter hearing was another application filed by the FIRS seeking for the stay of execution of the trial court’s judgment.

Responding to the Lagos State’s request, Majagi argued FIRS’s application for stay of execution should take precedence over the application for joinder.

After listening to the submissions from all the parties, the court stood down the matter for the ruling.

The FIRS is challenging a Port Harcourt Federal High Court judgement which held last month that the Rivers State government had the powers to collect VAT within its territory.

The judgement has since pitched the FIRS against Rivers State Government, which vowed on Wednesday to enforce the judgement by beginning VAT collection this month.

On Thursday, the Lagos State House of Assembly empowered the state government to start collecting VAT.

- Advertisement -

Although there are concerns that the furore the judgement has created might be sending the wrong signals to investors, some Nigerians believe that it is laying the foundation for fiscal federalism.

 

Author

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Advertisement
Vincent UFUOMAhttp://icirnigeria.org
Vincent Ufuoma is a reporter with The ICIR. He is a lover of God, truth, knowledge and justice.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Recent

News

Lagos joins Rivers as co-defendant in FIRS appeal against VAT judgement

THE Lagos State Government has joined Rivers State as a co-defendant in an appeal...
News

Gumi: Bandits told me they have escape routes from military airstrikes

ISLAMIC Cleric Ahmad Gumi has advised the government to jettison the ongoing military campaign...
News

Nigerian among three Africans selected for Obama Foundation Scholars Program

A Nigerian national Mohammed Keana has been named among 24 rising leaders working to...
News

VAT: Kogi opposes Rivers, Lagos, says states should stop thinking about themselves

KOGI State State Government said it would not join Rivers and Lagos states in...
News

Akeredolu to Miyetti Allah: No part of our land will be given to criminals

ONDO State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu said the state was not ready to cede any...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleGumi: Bandits told me they have escape routes from military airstrikes

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.