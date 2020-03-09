Amid tight security, dethroned Sanusi allegedly arrested, exiled to Nasarawa

FOLLOWING his dethronement as the Emir of Kano , Muhammadu Sanusi II has been reportedly whisked away from the commercial city of Kano amid tight security.

According to The Nation report, the security operatives who allegedly took him away from the palace were heading to Nassarawa State where Sanusi will spend the rest of his life in asylum.

It will be recalled that Sanusi was earlier removed today after a special sitting of the Kano Executive Council chaired by Abdullahi Ganduje, Governor of the state, over disrespect to the office of the governor and other government agencies.

Reports had it that before he was taken away, the deposed Emir was said to have been put under house arrest by heavy security personnel of DSS, police and military.

Governor Ganduje, who presided over an emergency Executive Council Meeting, has announced son of late Emir Ado Bayero, Aminu Ado Bayero as the 15th Emir of Kano after nomination of three prospective candidates for the throne by the Kano Emirate Kingmakers.

Meanwhile, former senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Shehu Sani, while reacting to the dethronement of Sanusi saying, people behind his removal were being intoxicated by power.

Sani said the Northern Elders Forum had waded into the misunderstanding between the deposed Emir and the Kano State Governor but failed to make the two parties reach a truce.

“The removal of Emir Sanusi represents the incompatibility of the crown and conscience, the consequences of dissent against established norms and the heavy price of holding principles in our north. It also revealed the intolerance and toxicity of the liquor of power,” he tweeted.