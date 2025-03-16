back to top

Amnesty International condemns alleged threats to ‘corper’ who criticised Tinubu

Reading time: 2 mins
News
Amnesty International condemns alleged threats to 'corper' who criticised Tinubu
Amnesty International logo
Ehime ALEX
Ehime ALEX

AMNESTY International (AI) Nigeria has condemned the threats to a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member for criticising the administration of President Bola Tinubu over the hardships faced by Nigerians.

The human rights organisation expressed the displeasure in a statement on Sunday, March 16.

It said, “Millions of people in Nigeria are facing extreme poverty. So far, the authorities have failed to put in place effective mitigation measures, leaving millions of people without the hope of getting out of the economic challenges and enjoying their human rights.

“The Nigerian authorities must stop responding with violence and threats to individuals and groups who express dissenting opinions — in utter disregard for the Nigerian constitution and international law. Holding and voicing dissenting views is not a crime.”

It said it was within the corps member’s right to express discontent peacefully.

“Instead of threatening her for her opinions on rampant inflation, the authorities should be prioritising addressing the country’s economic woes,” Amnesty International added.

The ICIR reported earlier that a corps member in Lagos State raised concerns about her safety after allegedly receiving threats following a viral video in which she criticised Tinubu’s administration.

The corps member had posted a TikTok video lamenting the current escalating economic hardship.

She alleged that NYSC officials threatened her for refusing to delete the video.

The corps member had voiced her frustration over the worsening cost of living, claiming she could no longer afford basic needs with the N33,000 monthly allowance she received from the NYSC.

Read Also:

Amnesty International Seeks War Crimes Probe In Nigeria
‘As far as I am concerned, there’s nothing against Adeosun for now,’ says Sagay
‘Impunity remains widespread at all levels of government in Nigeria’…US human rights report
‘It’s just an empty threat’: Amnesty International says Army can’t stop its work in Nigeria

She lamented how prices of goods and services continued to skyrocket, recalling that a crate of eggs, which she once bought for N800, was selling for N6,500.

She further highlighted the financial burden of electricity and security bills, the high cost of transportation, and the deteriorating living conditions in the country.

Following the alleged threats to her life by NYSC officials, a human rights lawyer, Inebehe Effiong, came to her defence.

Effiong had dismissed the claims that the corps member has no rights as a citizen on national service to criticise the president or his government.


     

     

    Some Nigerians argued that the NYSC Act and its Bye-Laws prohibited corps members from expressing dissenting views against the government or participating in partisan politics.

    But in his defence of the corps member, Effiong cited that Section 2 of the NYSC Act defined national service as a mandatory one-year duty for eligible Nigerians, distinguishing it from federal or civil service employment.

    The human rights lawyer further explained that corps members were not recruited or employed by the NYSC, and would not be issued employment letters after their service year.

    He added that, instead, upon completion of their service, they receive a ‘certificate of national service’.

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement