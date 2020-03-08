Amotekun recruitment will be state-based as South West govs unveil plan to set up committees for recruitment, training

AS State Governors prepare to append their signatures on the legal and operational frameworks of the Western Nigeria Security Network, otherwise known as Amotekun Corps, there are clear indications that recruitments would be state-based rather than as a regional unit.

Also, the participating state governors have commenced the process to inaugurate committees in each of the states that would be responsible for recruitment and trainings.

“The law has been passed and governors will sign. After this there will be implementation committees across the states of the region. The implementation committees will determine when to start recruitments and the modalities for the recruitment,” State Assembly lawmaker, told Punch with optimism on the governor’s assent.

It could be recalled that the formation of Amotekun Corps was as a result of lingering insecurity in the country, particularly in the South West region.

It is an initiative developed by governors from the South West States meant to secure the region, and as well compliment efforts of the Nigerian Police.

Though, initially rejected by Abubakar Malami, Attorney-General of the Federation, the security outfit was subsequently approved after the concerned governors met with Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, the Vice President.

Meanwhile, among the six participating states, five state assemblies in the region, such as Ogun, Ondo, Oyo, Ekiti and Osun, already have passed the Amotekun bill into law on Tuesday.

The Ekiti State House of Assembly had on February 14 passed its bill into law.

“For the umpteenth time, the Amotekun Corps is not an independent regional outfit but a complementary effort by the governors of the South-West to engender unity, peace and security,” Mr Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN), the Ondo state governor said after signing the bill.

However, Lagos State Government pledged to also pass the law as soon as the returned bill is well assessed by the governor, Babajide Sanwoolu.

Gbenga Omotosho, Lagos State Commissioner for Information also gave assurance on the bills passage soonest.

“It (the bill) has not been signed into law. It is like an executive bill that went to the Assembly and it has come back, so the governor will have to look at it to see if anything was changed or added before he will sign. I do not know whether the recruitment forms are going to be printed or when that will be done, all I know is that with the speed it is going now it may not be too far.”