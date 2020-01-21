‘Amotekun Yoruba militia’ dangerous to Nigeria’s democracy, says Fulani group

Advertisement

THE controversy trailing establishment of South-West Security Network, identified as Amotekun took a fresh dimension on Tuesday as the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Fulani Socio-Cultural group labelled the security network ‘Yoruba militia’ that should be fully disallowed in the country.

Saleh Alhassan, National Secretary of the Fulani group made the accusation during a live television programme Sunrise Daily on Channels TV.

He said except the federal government maintains its ground, Amotekun may pose serious threats to the nation’s democracy.

Alhassan further identified the regional security network with the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), whom he claimed has a history of committing terrible crimes.

“For us, Amotekun is a Yoruba tribal militia and it is one of the greatest threat we have in today’s democracy because you cannot empower an ethnic militia that has a history of violent crimes. Essentially, what you have as Amotekun is OPC that have a history of heinous crimes and killings,” Alhassan said.

“The proponent of Amotekun has not hidden who their targets are. They have consistently said their target is to displace herders from the south-west. And we are afraid because if they don’t tame this monster at the early stage, it’s going to be a serious disaster for the country.”

He said the federal government made the right decision, though belated to stop the security network.

The controversy, however, followed a protest Tuesday morning across selected South West States of Oyo, Osun and Ogun where different Yoruba groups held a peaceful protest to condemn the federal government’s decision.

“The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) has established the Army, Navy and Airforce, including the Police and other numerous paramilitary organisations for the purpose of the defence of Nigeria,” Abubakar Malami, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice had stated via a statement issued by Dr Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, his Special Assistant, Media and Public Relations in Abuja.

This position has however been largely criticised by lawyers and elder statesmen in the country.