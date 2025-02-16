Adeleke, Oyetola set for showdown in Osun over reinstatement of sacked LG chairpersons

THE Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has raised the alarm over alleged plot by Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, to plunge the state into chaos by reinstating local government chairmen sacked by courts in the state in 2022.

He claimed that the “unlawful takeover” of local governments also had the backing of security agencies, including the Nigeria Police Force NPF), the State Security Service (SSS), and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC)

Addressing journalists on Sunday, February 16, Adeleke warned of imminent security crisis in the state, alleging that Oyetola, in collusion with the Osun State commissioner of police, the SSS, and the state commandant of the NSCDC, had perfected plans to reinstate the sacked LGA chairmen on Monday, February 17.

“The script Mr. Oyetola is playing is about the most reprehensible abuse of power in this Fourth Republic,” Adeleke stated, describing the move as a “fascist anti-democratic agenda” designed to enforce a “non-existent court judgment.”

Commenting further on the alleged plot, Adeleke noted that the controversy stemmed from the 2022 local government elections in Osun, which were nullified by two separate Federal High Court judgments.

According to Adeleke, the Court of Appeal struck out the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) case against the chairmen who.were elected on the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform but did not issue any consequential order reinstating them.

The governor also said the judgment obtained by the Action Peoples Party (APP), which also sacked the local government officials, remained valid and unchallenged.

He said he had yet to become the state governor when the chairmen were sacked.

“The only legal recourse open to the APC is to appeal the APP judgment at the Supreme Court,” Adeleke said.

He accused Oyetola, a former Osun governor and nephew of President Bola Tinubu, of exploiting his family ties with the president to strong-arm security agencies into executing an ‘illegal’ directive.

“The fact that Mr. Oyetola is the president’s nephew does not confer any authority on him to instruct security agencies,” he said.

He further alleged that secret meetings had been held to plan the forceful takeover of the local governments, warning of dire consequences if such an attempt is made.

“We will not allow any takeover except through a judicial pronouncement or a democratic process. The Nigerian public should hold Mr. Oyetola and the Osun security chiefs responsible for any breakdown of law and order,” he warned.

The governor called on Tinubu to intervene and prevent the “looming crisis’ by instructing the inspector general of police, the national security adviser, and the attorney general of the federation to ensure that the rule of law prevail.

NLC orders members to stay at home in Osun

Meanwhile, the Osun State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has directed local government workers to stay at home from Monday, February 17, following fears of possible breakdown of order over the alleged plan by the former local government chairmen to return to office.

A statement signed by the NLC chairman in the state, Christopher Arapasopo, and made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Sunday, said the union had noticed the political tension in the state, leading to agitations and fear among its members working in the local government areas.

He stressed the need for the NLC to protect its members from being caught in the web of political conflict that could degenerate into violence in the local governments.

“The NLC is apolitical, but we won’t allow our members to work in an atmosphere of insecurity.

“We urge all political parties and their members to abide by the rule of law. We insist on the rule of law to avoid a descent into anarchy.In furtherance to this, we hereby direct all our members working in all the LGAs in Osun State to withdraw their services effective Monday, 17th February 2025 by midnight.

“We won’t allow our members to return until their safety at work can be assured and guaranteed, which is their constitutional right,” the statement stated.

The NLC further called on all security agencies in the state to ensure the safety of all lives and properties in the local governments and across the state.

“The NLC Osun State remains committed to defending the rights, welfare, and safety of all its members,” the group added.

Oyetola is implementing court’s ruling – APC

Reacting, the Osun State APC affirmed that Oyetola wanted the chairmen to return to office but denied issuing orders to the police, NSCDC and SSS.

The party said the security agencies knew how best to discharge their duties, and would not wait to be directed to be told.

The party’s spokesperson in the state, Kola Olabisi, accused Adeleke of resorting to blackmail and directed him to proceed to the Supreme Court to get the interpretation of its ruling on the matter.

“Oyetola has not instructed anyone, including security chiefs, on how to do their job. Adeleke should know that blackmail or sentiment will not change the court’s decision,” Olabisi stated.

He argued that the APC-led local government officials were unjustly removed in 2022 and had now been lawfully reinstated through the courts.

“The court has spoken, and those affected by Adeleke’s actions have been left out in the cold for too long. Now that justice has been served, as the leader of the Osun APC, Oyetola is committed to ensuring the ruling is implemented,” he added.

Olabisi said the APC would remain law-abiding but would also ensure that the court’s verdict was upheld.

“Court of law has spoken, and the verdict must be obeyed. So, he should stop this blackmail because that will not work here. As for us in APC, we will remain law-abiding, but we won’t sleep on our right,” he concluded.