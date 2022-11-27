32.1 C
Abuja

Ademola Adeleke sworn in as 6th elected Governor of Osun State

NewsPolitics and Governance
Bankole Abe
Newly sworn in governor of Osun State, Ademola Jackson Adeleke
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

ADEMOLA Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke has been sworn in as the 6th elected Governor of Osun State

He was sworn in at precisely 11:54 am on Sunday, November 27, after being administered oaths of allegiance and office by the state’s President of the Customary Court before a mammoth crowd of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members, supporters and guests from all walks of life.

The swearing-in took place at the Osogbo City Stadium.

Adeleke said he is “well aware” of the expectations from the residents of the state and that he will be a servant to all.

The governor said his reforms would cut across education, security, healthcare, infrastructure, local government administration, judiciary and public service, adding that he will be labour friendly.

“I am well aware of the fact that my responsibility as governor and chief security entails meeting the expectations of our people.”

Adeleke, who contested the governorship election on the platform of the PDP, defeated incumbent Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who was seeking re-election.

- Advertisement -

Adeleke got 403, 371 votes while Oyetola polled 375,027 votes.

Some of the dignitaries that attended the inauguration include Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, PDP national chairman, Bukola Saraki, former Senate President, some former governors and party chieftains.

Author profile
Bankole Abe
Reporter at ICIR | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

Osun: Oyetola bows out, says he left N14bn cash for Adeleke

THE outgoing Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, has said he is leaving behind...
Business and Economy

2023: Atiku vows to end oil theft

THE presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar has vowed to...
National News

Immigration Service directs passport offices to work on Saturdays

THE Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has directed passport offices across the country to work...
Elections

Again, Tinubu tells Atiku to step down, promises to carry on with Buhari’s policies

PRESIDENTIAL candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu has, again, told the...
Health and Environment

UNICEF mourns death of 100 children in Indonesia earthquake

THE United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) said it is mourning the loss of 100...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleOsun: Oyetola bows out, says he left N14bn cash for Adeleke

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.