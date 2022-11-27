Ademola Adeleke sworn in as 6th elected Governor of Osun State

ADEMOLA Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke has been sworn in as the 6th elected Governor of Osun State

He was sworn in at precisely 11:54 am on Sunday, November 27, after being administered oaths of allegiance and office by the state’s President of the Customary Court before a mammoth crowd of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members, supporters and guests from all walks of life.

The swearing-in took place at the Osogbo City Stadium.

Adeleke said he is “well aware” of the expectations from the residents of the state and that he will be a servant to all.

The governor said his reforms would cut across education, security, healthcare, infrastructure, local government administration, judiciary and public service, adding that he will be labour friendly.

“I am well aware of the fact that my responsibility as governor and chief security entails meeting the expectations of our people.”

Adeleke, who contested the governorship election on the platform of the PDP, defeated incumbent Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who was seeking re-election.

Adeleke got 403, 371 votes while Oyetola polled 375,027 votes.

Some of the dignitaries that attended the inauguration include Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, PDP national chairman, Bukola Saraki, former Senate President, some former governors and party chieftains.