Ademola Adeleke wins Osun PDP guber primary 

Bankole Abe
Ademola Adeleke
1min read

ADEMOLA Adeleke has been declared winner of the governorship primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State.

Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, the returning officer and deputy governor of Bayelsa State, announced that Adeleke got 1887 out of a total of 1916 votes to win the PDP governorship ticket.

Other aspirants, Dotun Babayemi, Akinbade Fatai and Akin Ogunbiyi did not get any vote.

Bamidele Adeleke and Sanya Omirin got one and four votes each, respectively.

Meanwhile, another faction of the party led by Wale Ojo held a parallel primary election which was attended by former governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Olusola Obada and Shuaib Oyedokun.

Babayemi emerged winner of the parallel primary election.

Announcing the result at WOCDIF, the Chief Returning Officer Adelani Ajanaku said Babayemi won with 1,781 votes.

Dismissing the parallel primary election, the Bayelsa deputy governor, Ewhrudjakpo, maintained that the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) did not recognise the exercise conducted by the Oyinlola faction.

The governorship election is scheduled to hold on July 16.

The ICIR had reported that one of the top contenders in the governorship election, Akin Ogunbiyi, withdrew from the race on Monday, alleging that the process had been compromised to favour a particular candidate.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

