Court sacks Umahi as Ebonyi State governor over defection to APC

EBONYI State governor Dave Umahi has been sacked by an Abuja Federal High Court over his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

The court, in a judgement delivered by Justice Inyang Ekwo, also sacked Eric Kelechi Igwe as the state’s deputy governor.

The judge held that the votes Umahi secured during the March 9, 2019 governorship election in Ebonyi State belonged to the PDP and the APC.

According to the court, having defected to the APC, both Umahi and his deputy, not only jettisoned the PDP, but also the votes that belonged to the party.

The judge further held that going by the outcome of the governorship election, the office of the governor and deputy governor in Ebonyi State belongs to the PDP and not the APC.

“There is no constitutional provision that made the ballot transferrable from one party to the other,” Justice Ekwo stated.

He added that the PDP was bound to retain the votes and mandate that was given to it by voters in Ebonyi State, as both governor Umahi and his Deputy could not validly transfer same to the APC.

The court therefore ordered both Umahi and Igwe to immediately vacate their positions.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was ordered to immediately receive from the PDP, names of persons to replace Umahi and his deputy, or in the alternative, conduct a fresh gubernatorial election in Ebonyi State in line with Section 177(c) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

The court also restrained Umahi and Igwe from further parading themselves as governor or deputy governor of Ebonyi State.

The judgement followed a suit by the PDP shortly after the defection of the governor in 2020.

In the suit, PDP had asked the court to make a declaration that by defecting from the party on which they were sponsored and elected as governor and deputy governor of Ebonyi State, to the APC, a political party that did not win the election, Umahi and Igwe have resigned, or are deemed to have resigned from office.

The PDP argued that Umahi and Igwe defected and relinquished their membership of the party on which platform they contested and won the governorship election, and by so doing are deemed to have lost the majority votes scored at the election and consequently should be ordered by the court to vacate their respective offices as governor and deputy governor of Ebonyi state, respectively.