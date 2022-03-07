37.9 C
APC caretaker committee denies reports of Buni’s sack

THE All Progressive Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) on Monday denied reports that President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the removal of Yobe State governor Mai Mala Buni as its chairman.

There were reports that Buni has been replaced by Niger State governor Abubakar Bello over his reluctance to conduct the party’s national convention.

The reports said Buhari approved Buni’s sack shortly before leaving for London on Sunday afternoon.

Reacting to the development, National Publicity Secretary of the CECPC John Akpanudoedehe said the reports were fake.

He stressed that Buni remained the chairman of the caretaker committee.

Parts of the statement released by Akpanudoedehe read, “The media report is fake news and should be disregarded. The APC is a progressive political party guided by rules. Leadership changes are not announced by ‘sources’ through name dropping in the media.

“We urge our teeming supporters, members and indeed the general public to remain calm and support the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC CECPC conduct a rancour-free and credible National Convention deserving of our great party.”

