34.1 C
Abuja

Buhari aborts planned medical trip to London, returns to Abuja from Kenya

News
Vincent Ufuoma
President Muhammadu Buhari
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has aborted his plan to proceed to London for a medical check-up after attending an event organised by the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) in Nairobi, Kenya.

Buhari returned to Abuja from Kenya on Friday.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja, after his participation in the 50th Anniversary of the UN Environmental Programme (UNEP) in Nairobi, Kenya”, Bashir Ahmad, a presidential aide, said in a post on Twitter.

READ ALSO:

Buhari approves $8.5 million for evacuation of Nigerians in Ukraine

Outrage as Femi Adesina says fuel scarcity is not new to Nigerians

Failed investment: More aggrieved investors raise alarm, tag Adama Adama a professional scammer

- Advertisement -

The ICIR had reported that after the event in Kenya, Buhari would proceed to London for a medical check-up.

The plan was announced in a statement released by Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Femi Adesina, on Monday.

“From Kenya, President Buhari will proceed to London for routine medical checks that will last for a maximum of two weeks”, Adesina had said in the statement.

The ICIR had reported that the planned medical trip to London, which has now been aborted, was coming at a time Nigerians were experiencing severe hardship as a result of acute fuel scarcity.

While in Narobi, Buhari met with the Executive Secretary of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) Ibrahim Thiaw.

During the meeting, Buhari canvassed collaboration between the ministries of environment, water resources, agriculture and rural development, and power, to combat desertification.

Reporter at | Author Page
- Advertisement -

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

News

Why some primary school teachers are still on strike in Abuja – NUT chairman

THE Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in the Federal Capital Territory...
Energy and Power

Epileptic power supply: AEDC blames low generation, ongoing maintenance works

THE Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has identified low power generation in the national...
Business and Economy

Opportunities for Nigerian traders as crude, wheat, palm oil prices skyrocket

THE Russian invasion of Ukraine has spiked prices of wheat, crude and palm oils as market volatility and shortfalls continue to push up costs of these products in the global market.
News

CSOs to Lai Mohammed: Stop harassing SERAP, other NGOs

SOME civil society organisations (CSOs) have asked the Minister of Information and Culture Lai...
News

Buhari aborts planned medical trip to London, returns to Abuja from Kenya

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has aborted his plan to proceed to London for a medical...
Advertisement

Most Read

Russia targets Europe’s biggest nuclear plant, residents resist

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

How Lafarge’s mining, corruption cause untold hardship to Mfamosing community (Part 1)

Nigerian presidency repeats lies, half-truths on infrastructure projects in South-East (part 1)

Controversy trails new Customs VIN-valuation system for imported cars

Nigeria joins 140 nations to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Ukraine: Air travel disrupted as Wizz Air, Ryanair, others cancel flights

VIN: Strike looms as Customs, freight forwarders’ meeting ends in deadlock

Despite crisis, Nigerian students queue up for visas to Russia

Amid plight of Nigerians in Ukraine, Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ website blackout enters 40...

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleOutrage as Femi Adesina says fuel scarcity is not new to Nigerians
Next articleCSOs to Lai Mohammed: Stop harassing SERAP, other NGOs

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.