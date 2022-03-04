Buhari aborts planned medical trip to London, returns to Abuja from Kenya

— 1 min read

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has aborted his plan to proceed to London for a medical check-up after attending an event organised by the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) in Nairobi, Kenya.

Buhari returned to Abuja from Kenya on Friday.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja, after his participation in the 50th Anniversary of the UN Environmental Programme (UNEP) in Nairobi, Kenya”, Bashir Ahmad, a presidential aide, said in a post on Twitter.

The ICIR had reported that after the event in Kenya, Buhari would proceed to London for a medical check-up.

The plan was announced in a statement released by Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Femi Adesina, on Monday.

“From Kenya, President Buhari will proceed to London for routine medical checks that will last for a maximum of two weeks”, Adesina had said in the statement.

The ICIR had reported that the planned medical trip to London, which has now been aborted, was coming at a time Nigerians were experiencing severe hardship as a result of acute fuel scarcity.

While in Narobi, Buhari met with the Executive Secretary of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) Ibrahim Thiaw.

During the meeting, Buhari canvassed collaboration between the ministries of environment, water resources, agriculture and rural development, and power, to combat desertification.