Adeleke vows to correct past injustices in Osun State

THE new governor of Osun State Ademola Adeleke has vowed to correct past injustices in the state.

The governor made the pledge on Sunday while taking the oath of office.

“Today, I stand on the podium of history with a sacred pledge to God and the good people of Osun State that my intellect, passion and strength will be devoted to nothing but the welfare, peace and security of our people.

“Under my watch as the Governor of Osun State, I will boldly correct all past injustice, corrupt acts or policies by any previous administration which are against the collective interest of our people.”

He said the Peoples Democratic Party (PadP) five-point agenda for the state remained sacrosanct.

The five point agenda include welfare of workers and pensioners; boosting the state’s economy; home-grown infrastructure policy; people-focused policy on education, affordable health care, security and social welfare; and agro-based industrialization for wealth and job creation.

Adeleke promised that his administration would demonstrate a high sense of urgency, transparency, justice and innovation to tackle and address poverty, illiteracy, disease and poor infrastructure.

“Your governor will be a people’s governor. I will be accessible, responsive, consultative and proactive in handling small and big matters of State Governance.”

The governor said his government would reverse the poor performance of students in public examinations within the next few years by prioritizing in-service training and welfare of teachers, enhancement of the school environment, the entrenchment of discipline in the school system, and involvement of the Parents-Teachers Association in the school administration system.

In addition to introducing modern agricultural practices, he explained that the state would shift attention to agriculture for export to take advantage of global markets and create jobs.

Tourism will also be given attention to boost the state’s gross domestic product and job creation.

The governor noted that youth and women would be considered in government programmes and appointments.

Speaking on his government’s plan for healthcare, Adeleke said his priority would be the development of primary healthcare centres to improve services.

He promised to improve the working conditions of health workers and expand health insurance coverage.

The government will also address problems of environmental pollution and climate change. Besides, it will promote digital literacy and tech innovations to enable teeming youth in the state to have jobs.

Adeleke also said his administration would ensure local government autonomy.

While promising to make the state civil service more effective, the governor said he would ensure security across the state.

“The Amotekun Corps will be strengthened while our administration will ensure operational linkage between local hunters and the Amotekun Corps. A “Know Your Neighbour” security initiative will be implemented. By God’s grace, Osun will very soon return to its old nature of being a haven of peace.”

Adeleke called on the people of the state, irrespective of their political affiliations, to support him in moving the state forward.

The ICIR reported earlier how the governor was sworn in as the state’s sixth governor and how he reversed the appointments made by his predecessor, Gboyega Oyetola, since he was declared the winner of the governorship election in the state on July 17.