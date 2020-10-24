After attack on COVID-19 palliative warehouse, Osun government declares another 24-hour curfew

BARELY 24 hours after suspending the initial curfew imposed to stop the spread of violence in the state, the Osun State Government has again imposed another 24-hour curfew on the state.

Gboyega Oyetola, the Governor of the state made the announcement in a statewide broadcast on Saturday.

Oyetola said the curfew, which is indefinite was reintroduced to prevent the current state of anarchy from degenerating into a large-scale breakdown of law and order in the state.

“Government notes with huge disappointment, the abuse of the suspension, a day ago, of the 24-hour curfew, earlier declared in the state to forestall the breakdown of law and order and protect the lives and property of citizens and residents,” the Governor said.

He said it was quite unfortunate that hoodlums and criminals have taken the government’s relaxation of the curfew to wantonly loot both government and private properties in the state, adding that it was unacceptable.

“After an Emergency Security Meeting this afternoon, where the whole situation was reviewed and assessed, we came to the inevitable conclusion to declare a curfew. Consequently, I hereby declare a 24-hour curfew across the whole state with immediate effect.”

Oyetola said it was inevitable to reintroduce the curfew in order to avert the continuation of the irresponsible act in the state, especially now that genuine protesters have suspended their protest.

“My fellow citizens, the declaration of a 24-hour curfew, which will be indefinite until further notice, is to prevent the current state of anarchy from degenerating into large-scale breakdown of law and order.”

He stated that there shall be no vehicular or human movement during the period, noting that only those on essential duties would be permitted to move around with their proper identification details.

The Governor added that violators of the curfew rules would be prosecuted in line with the extant laws of the state, just as he enjoined all citizens and residents to return home and remain in their homes until further notice.

“I assure them of their safety during this period, as always, as security operatives have been deployed in all the parts of the State to restore and maintain law and order within the precinct of the law.”

This followed an attack on the warehouse in Ede by an angry mob, where palliatives for the COVID-19 pandemic were looted on Friday.

After the incident, the Osun State Food and Relief Committee said that the food items looted from the warehouse were not directly owned by the State Government.

Bayo Jimoh, Secretary, Osun Food, and Relief Committee said this in a statement seen by The ICIR on Friday.

“It has therefore become imperative to put the records straight in view of the falsehood and the misinformation making the rounds about the donated relief items. One, it is not true that the food items were hoarded,” Jimoh said.

“Two, the food items have no direct bearing with the State Government, as they are within the purview of the Food and Relief Committee.”