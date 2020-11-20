Former NUPENG boss Ebenezer Amah abducted, shot by gunmen

THE Rivers State Police Command on Friday confirmed the kidnap and killing of a former Rivers State Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, Ebenezer Kalabo Amah, according to a report.

Nnamdi Omoni, Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer, who confirmed the incident said the deceased vehicle was recovered at the abduction scene, while his lifeless body was located at Peter Odili Road, in PortharCourt the next day.

“He was kidnapped in Woji on the November 17 and the police recovered his vehicle the same day. While we were searching for him, we got information that his body was dumped somewhere at Peter Odili Road.

“So the following day on November 18, we got there and confirmed that he was the same person that was kidnapped the previous day. His body was evacuated and taken to the hospital mortuary for preservation,” he said.

He was allegedly kidnapped by unknown gunmen who trailed him to his residence in Woji, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state while he was driving into his house.

Amah who retired from the Shell Petroleum Development Company was shot minutes after he was kidnapped and his body dumped along the Peter Odili Road in Port Harcourt.

Though the circumstances that led to his abduction remains sketchy and the gunmen are yet to be identified.

“The vehicle is in our custody. The investigation has commenced into the incident to ensure that the suspects behind the dastardly act are apprehended,” Omoni said.

This incident is coming on the heels of the arrest of Honest Diigbara, allegedly described as “the most wanted” kidnapper, armed robber and contract killer in the state by the Rivers State Police in September.

The notorious gang leader who had been on the Police watch list was declared wanted and the state government placed N30 million bounty on him before his eventual arrest.