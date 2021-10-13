Anambra deputy governor dumps APGA for APC

— 1min read

Okeke was presented to President Muhammadu Buhari by the APC Caretaker Committee Chairman Mai Mala Buni and Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma at the presidential villa on Wednesday.

Okeke’s defection comes less than a month to the November 6 governorship election in Anambra.

Meanwhile, Uzodinma told newsmen that there would be more defections to the APC before the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State.

Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra had alleged that lawmakers in the State House Assembly were being offered bribes by the APC to defect to the party, a claim Uzodinma faulted.

He stressed that rather than enticing the lawmakers with money, they were lobbied through persuasion and counselling.

Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle, Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi and Cross Rover State Governor Ben Ayade have all dumped their party, PDP to join APC.