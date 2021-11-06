Anambra election: PDP candidate appeals for more voting time

— 1 min read

THE candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra governorship election holding today has appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to consider the possibility of extending the voting time in the election due to network failures and other issues.

Ozigbo spoke after casting his vote at Amesi ward in Aguata, Local Government Area. He commended the high turnout of the people of Amesi and confirmed that he was impressed with the situation so far.

“I am actually impressed that Amesi community are out in their numbers. They came out from various parts of Nigeria to execute their franchise. For me, if not for the delay, everything is perfect. I am worried that it took me that number of minutes of time to be able to cast my vote. ”

He appealed to INEC to extend the time initially earmarked for the election so as not to disenfranchise eligible voters.

“I was hoping that we come and just do the accreditation and vote. It got to a point that network actually failed and we had to improvise. We need to make sure we recognise these peculiarities and extend the voting time. I am by this appealing to INEC and all the stakeholders to extend the voting time. We need more people to get their votes in.”

On security, he said there was an abundance of security agents in Anambra State, which had helped to calm things down. He appealed to voters to come out and vote.