30.6 C
Abuja

Anambra election: PDP candidate appeals for more voting time

Politics and GovernanceElections
Bankole Abe
Valentine Ozigbo
Peoples Democratic Party flagbearer Val Ozigbo, a former MD and CEO of Transcorp, is seen as a breath of fresh air

Related

1min read

THE candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra governorship election holding today has appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to consider the possibility of extending the voting time in the election due to network failures and other issues.

Ozigbo spoke after casting his vote at Amesi ward in Aguata, Local Government Area. He commended the high turnout of the people of Amesi and confirmed that he was impressed with the situation so far.

“I am actually impressed that Amesi community are out in their numbers. They came out from various parts of Nigeria to execute their franchise. For me, if not for the delay, everything is perfect. I am worried that it took me that number of minutes of time to be able to cast my vote. ”

He appealed to INEC to extend the time initially earmarked for the election so as not to disenfranchise eligible voters.

“I was hoping that we come and just do the accreditation and vote. It got to a point that network actually failed and we had to improvise. We need to make sure we recognise these peculiarities and extend the voting time. I am by this appealing to INEC and all the stakeholders to extend the voting time. We need more people to get their votes in.”

On security, he said there was an abundance of security agents in Anambra State, which had helped to calm things down. He appealed to voters to come out and vote.

Website
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

Elections

Anambra election: PDP candidate appeals for more voting time

THE candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra governorship election holding today...
National News

Police identify hideout of kidnappers of Uniabuja lecturers

THE Police in Abuja say they have identified the hideout of the criminals that...
News

Police confirm fire incident in Kubwa Village Market, Abuja

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has confirmed the fire incident at the...
News

Accreditation yet to commence in Soludo’s polling unit due to card reader failure

VOTING has commenced in some parts of Anambra state, but accreditation of voters is...
News

Anambra election: Voters protest INEC’s face-mask rule in Awka South

SOME voters have expressed their displeasure over the face-mask rule set by the Independent...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articlePolice identify hideout of kidnappers of Uniabuja lecturers

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.